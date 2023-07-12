"Welcome to Wyoming - Forever West"

CASPER — A woman suspected of setting fire to a Casper abortion clinic last year has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors, federal court filings show. Lorna Green, 22, is scheduled to appear before United States Magistrate Judge Alan B. Johnson for her change of plea hearing — a few days before her jury trial was meant to start, the filing shows.

Green pleaded not guilty to the federal arson charge last month in Cheyenne.

