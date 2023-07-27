1108093943

CODY —- Yet again, the city of Cody Planning and Zoning board has delayed making final decisions on the proposed Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple to be located off Skyline Drive, as members tabled approval of the site plan during their July 25 special meeting — for the third time.

The site plan was tabled to allow the city and the applicant to work out a development agreement for the proposed temple.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus