Saratoga’s own Mark Osborne defended his home felt this past week by winning the Expert Division of the 14th annual Wyoming Open Tool Tournament.
The four-day billiards extravaganza attracted more than 150 of the sharpest players from around the region to Saratoga to cross cues, including a pair of pros.
Along with testing skills against other at the top of their game, the tournament also offered nearly $24,000 in prize money.
Making the longest commute to Saratoga was professional Corey Deuel of California, who flew in from London to play. And his long journey paid off when he won. Rodney “The Rocket” Morris was the other pro, who made the trip from Georgia, but he didn’t place in the money.
Played on 22 standard-sized pool tables, the tourney took over the Platte Valley Community Center for four days, turning its Great Room into a large billiards hall complete with temporary lights over each table. The conversion work extended over most of two weeks and takes a host of local volunteers several days before and after play to set up and break down.
All this effort was supervised by Mark Osborne, working for Andy Billiard Cloth of Saratoga, which owns the tables and other accessories needed for the event.
Each winner received a cash prize and first- and second-place winners each received a custom-made wood plaque engraved by local artist Deb Arnold. It’s a full-payout event with all the entry fees returned along with additional donated prize money paid out to winners. This year’s payout was $23,485. All players, including women and youth, compete in one of four divisions — Sportsman, Classic, Expert and Masters — depending on skill level.
The tournament began with the Scotch Doubles contest Thursday afternoon. The Friday and Saturday portion of this event was an 8-ball tournament in the morning and a “Saratoga” pool game in the afternoon on both days. The 8-ball games are standard matches for the Sportsman and Classic divisions.
“Saratoga” is a custom game that was invented and perfected in Saratoga by local pool champion E.J. Glode and “The Rocket” over the last 20 years. The game has become popular across America. It was played by the Expert and Masters divisions in a double-elimination format.
The Sunday contests were a series of single-elimination games open to all four divisions playing “Saratoga.” This year’s first- and second-place winners in all divisions are listed below.
Scotch Doubles
The first-place winners were Michael Barry of Colorado Springs and Darrell Cariveau of Greybull, who each won $500. Second place went to Dan Mattskus of Longmont, Colorado, and Allen Hendrickson of Oklahoma City, who each won $400.
8-ball
- The winners in the Classic Division were Pat Copp of Nebraska, who was first and won $1,000 cash. Carlo Correa of Cheyenne won $800 for his second-place finish.
- The Sportsman Division winners were Clark Kinsey of Colorado (first), who won $600. Second place went to Karlo Colosia, also from Colorado. He got $400 for his effort.
‘Saratoga’
The winners in the Masters Division playing in the double-elimination format Saturday are:
- First: Ricardo Martinez of Rawlins, who won $2,000 cash and a division champion plaque.
- Second: Ryan Henry of Denver. He won $1,500 cash and a runner-up plaque.
Top winners in the Expert Division are:
- First: Cash Lance of Lafayette, Colorado. He won $1,500 cash and a division champion plaque.
- Second: Mark Osborne of Saratoga, who won $1,000 and a runner-up plaque.
On Sunday the final round of games was single-elimination. This round was open to all divisions with a varying number of games played to determine winners.
- In the Sportsman Division, Darrel Cariveau of Greybull won $350 and a division champion plaque. Catherine Colosia of Denver placed second to win $250 and plaque. She also was the highest placing woman.
- In the Classic Division, Tylor Oles of Colorado took first place and won $400 and a plaque. Krishna Kumar of Aurora, Colorado, was second and won $300 dollars and a plaque.
- In the Expert Division, Saratoga’s own Osborne topped all competitors to win $600 and a division champion plaque. Miguel Martinez of Brighton, Colorado, was second, earning $400 and a plaque.
- In the Masters Division, professional player Deuel was first and won $800 and a plaque. Johnny Cisneros of Cheyenne was second, earning $500 dollars and a plaque.