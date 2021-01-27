By mid-week, nearly 29,000 Wyoming residents and 18.4 million Americans had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and with the rise in vaccinations, Gov. Mark Gordon announced a continued easing of public health orders.
The connection between reopening the economy and rising vaccination numbers is clear, according to Dr. Rob Godby, a University of Wyoming Economist. As the vaccine significantly decreases infection rates, the economy will continue to improve, but the reverse is also true.
“The economy overall is contracting,” he said. “The longer the infection continues, the more it will impact the economy.”
On Thursday night, Gordon announced an increase of attendance limits for indoor and outdoor gatherings beginning on Jan. 26, when indoor gatherings that incorporate social distancing and face coverings will be permitted for up to 25 percent of capacity or 250 persons, and outdoor gatherings of up to 500 persons.
“Wyoming is making progress and coming closer to safely returning to more normal lives, and the steps we have taken are helping us achieve this,” Gordon said.
“I am confident that as our vaccination rate increases, the data-driven approach we are taking and our improving circumstances will give us more opportunity to further relax our orders.”
On Jan. 21, Wyoming hospitals were reporting 81 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, down from a peak of 247 on Nov. 30. Health officials remained concerned about the new, more transmissible “UK variant” of COVID-19 identified in Teton County last week. Currently authorized COVID-19 vaccines are believed to be effective against the UK variant strain. Wyoming’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort is continuing, with most counties in phase 1b of the phased distribution plan. But even as late as December of 2020, the Pew Research Center was reporting that 39% of people in one survey said they would not get vaccinated.
“Research has been going on since the very beginning about whether people would get the vaccination,” Godby said. “With the degree of politicization around this, there was some concern.”
The economic fallout from the pandemic is being influenced by at least two factors, Godby said. The first is individual action, and the other is public policy. People are concerned about the pandemic, so they are avoiding certain businesses, causing a serious decline in the economy focused on specific sectors like hospitality and tourism. According to the latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report, 140,000 jobs were lost nationwide in December.
“That is really bad. Given population growth, we need that number of jobs increasing every month just to keep up with the population, otherwise the unemployment goes up,” Godby said. “That is the kind of report that, pre-COVID, would be a really disastrous report. That is a report you get not in the depth of the worst recession, but in relatively bad recessions when the economy is contracting.”
So individual actions — or staying home during the pandemic — are having an impact. But so is public policy.
“This continued need for policy also worsens the pandemic’s economic damage,” Godby said. “We do this because it improves the pandemic outcomes … but there is a cost-benefit analysis going on. To avoid the long term effect of a longer pandemic, you have to make the short term costs sharper. Unfortunately, that trades off the health of the economy to improve the health of society.”
All that is to say that if people refuse COVID-19 vaccines, the economic fallout from the pandemic will continue.
“What if people don’t get vaccinations? What it will do is prolong the pandemic. Basically, all of those costs continue and those permanent losses — imagine someone after a ship has gone down in the middle of the Atlantic waiting for a boat to come along. They have been given a life jacket and they can keep their head above water, but you can only survive so long in that situation.”