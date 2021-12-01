The Saratoga Town Council has unanimously approved a resolution that prohibits the town from requiring anyone to present evidence of a COVID-19 vaccination.
Specifically, the resolution says people can’t be forced to prove they’ve been vaccinated “as a condition for access, service or employment.”
The move, a response to a Federal vaccination mandate, was approved on first reading and went into effect immediately.
This resolution fits on one legal-sized sheet of paper and contains six paragraphs beginning with whereas to explain why the action should be taken, before coming to the substance of the document.
Councilman Jon Nelson then drafted the resolution and discussed his motivation for asking the rest of the council for action.
“It has been bothering me over the last several weeks about where some of these things are going,” he said. “I think the idea that we would require somebody to forfeit the right to privacy or be compelled to make certain health care decisions based on a federal mandate is something that we ought to stand up against.
“I know this is just little Saratoga, Wyoming, and this is a small action in the face of quite a big thing, but I think it is incumbent on us as elected officials to use whatever power we have to uphold certain principles that this country was founded on.”
Mayor Creed James thanked Nelson for “putting this together,” and that, “I have thought about it too. We would not ask someone for their political affiliation before we allowed access. Asking them if they have a vaccination is getting close to infringing on their HIPPA rights.
“I think it is a really politicized subject. In my personal opinion I do not think whether someone is vaccinated or not is any of my business and I don’t know if it is the town’s right to know either.”
Councilwoman D’Ron Campbell expressed the most concern of any councilperson at the Nov. 2 meeting about the speed with which the resolution was adopted. She asked if there was a way to approve an introduction of the bill without approving all of it “until we get more research done into it and make sure we are in line with the comments we got back, just before this meeting, from the town attorney?”
Nelson acknowledged that the resolution was sent to the town attorney. She had “reviewed it this afternoon” and had raised concerns about the town being in compliance with federal grants if it were adopted. There also is the possibility of other interagency conflicts that could be created by Saratoga “not playing by the rules.”
“When I put this together, I understood that many of those were going to be the inevitable consequences of taking a position like this,” said Nelson.
Nelson then pressed for approval.
“Nothing in that (attorney’s) e-mail, for me, changed how important it is that we do this, especially at a time when this is being decided at the state level,” he said.
Nelson continued to explain his concerns with complying with the federal mandate on COVID-19 vaccinations.
“We all are going to have to decide if we are going to comply or face the repercussions from the federal government,” he said. “I am prepared to do that personally.”
Councilwoman Campbell again asked for “a little more time to do some research and make sure we are not harming the town down the road.”
Councilman Ron Hutchins, who attended the meeting by phone, also asked for more time for research while expressing concerns about “civil rights being set aside.”
“We don’t know what the federal courts will do,” Nelson said as he continued to press for a vote. “I think they will all be thrown out or overturned. In the meantime, I do not see the purpose in subjecting our constituents to something I believe is unconstitutional.”
Councilman Ben Spaulding was the last to speak. He expressed agreement with what all the rest of the council had said.
“Even when it comes to federal funding, and it seems like a lot of money we might lose out on if we take a stand, I guarantee that the people of this town, when they are unified together, are going to stand up and show support to each other in the midst of a trying situation,” he said. “Sometimes it takes a little guy to stand up. I think, right now, Saratoga is the little guy to stand up.
“If that is what we need to do, then that is what we need to do. I’m all for research, but we are going to take care of our citizens first.”
James again joined the conversation by asking about the potential financial implications.
The primary repercussion would be at the airport with FAA projects that are in the pipeline, Nelson said.
“It comes down to your right to privacy and liberty is more important than a place to land an airplane,” he said. “Hopefully it won’t come to that.”
Spaulding urged the council to keep in mind who “we are here to serve, the people here in this town tonight. To me that holds precedent over anybody else.”
After the discussion, the resolution passed unanimously.