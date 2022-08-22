Wyoming health officials are again warning of dangerous summer blooms in lakes, ponds and reservoirs, blooms that can kill dogs and make people ill.

As of publication, only three lakes or reservoirs have toxin advisories listed: Goshen Hole Reservoir, Leazenby Lake and Eden Reservoir. Many additional bodies of water have bloom advisories.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

