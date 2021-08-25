...RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY
FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM Wednesday...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 302, 303, 304, 305, 307, AND 308...
* WIND...Southwest 20 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 35 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
CASPER -- The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center invites the public to visit Saturday to hear performances of the musical “Pioneer Song” by The Great Bear Folk Theatre. The group will perform at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Aug. 28.
“Pioneer Song” is a creative and engaging musical written by J. Omar Hansen. Based on the real journal entries of women who crossed the Oregon Trail, “Pioneer Song” is a fictional account of Ruth Maramin and her three daughters joining a wagon train in 1849. The gives voice to many of the 30,000 people who traveled the trails that year, sharing their stories of joy, heartache, and sorrow, according to a press release.
“Theatre has a way of reminding us that history isn’t just dates and names. Rather, it’s the tragedies and triumphs of real people who traveled through this area filled with hope for their futures ahead,” Park Ranger Kylie McCormick said.
For more information, call 307-261-7700.
The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1501 N. Poplar St., Casper. Admission is free.