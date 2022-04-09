Because of excessive abuse, the city of Rawlins is removing the recycling drop-off bins near the intersection of Railroad and Wahsington streets. Unaccepted materials like mechanical parts, construction equipment, mattresses and household trash have cost the city thousands of dollars and much staff time. In the first three months of the year along, 12 tons of trash was left in and around the bins.
A rash of rubbish recklessness from some in Rawlins has prompted a removal of recycling receptacles.
Because of what the city calls “excessive misuse,” the recycling bins near the intersection of Railroad and Washington streets are being removed.
Since installing a the large dumpsters designed to accept recyclables, people instead dump all kinds of trash in and around them to the point of turning the area into an eyesore and taking up excessive staff time dealing with the garbage.
“In the three months of 2022 along, the drop-off bins had 12 tons of trash placed in the recycling bins,” the city says in a statement announcing the removal of the bins. “This more than doubles the workload for our small recycling crew with sorting, bagging and hauling the trash to the landfill.”
The makeshift dump area also has cost local residents thousands of dollars in revenue for the landfill.
“Items that have been found in the recycling bins include diapers, mattresses, dead animals, construction materials and general household trash,” the city reports.
Along with misuse of the recycling bins, the trash left in and around them also causes problems when the wind picks up and blows it around.
Instead of the drop-off areas around the area, the city will expand its drop-off yard near Daley and Knootz, which will remain available 24-hours a day with on-site surveillance.
“The improved drop-off yard will include separate bins for each product, making both drop-off and sorting more efficient,” according to the city. “Any blow-off will be contained within the fenced area and cleaned regularly by city staff.”
The Rawlins Recycling Center remains open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Assistance is available for unloading.