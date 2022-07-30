The Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office is struggling to find several people to fill its highest-level positions, including its general counsel and chief operating officer, a state legislative committee heard Tuesday.
At the hearing itself, which was livestreamed from Casper, one of those key staffers told lawmakers that she, too, is departing the treasurer’s office.
In its last meeting before the primary, the Select Committee on Capital Financing & Investments discussed employee performance compensation at the State Treasurer’s Office.
On Aug. 16, Wyoming voters will determine whether current Treasurer Curt Meier or Republican challenger Bill Gallop will advance to the general election, seeking a spot as one of the state’s top five elected officials. Meier has faced criticism from his challenger about how he has managed both his office and the Wyoming Retirement System.
Lisa Jerde Spillman, general counsel for the Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office, told the committee that she has put in her notice and will be leaving for the private sector after five years in her position.
“I started representing this office back in 2015, as their attorney general representative. I came over in 2017 to the State Treasurer’s Office. I actually stepped down in a job classification, which is pretty shocking,” Jerde Spillman said.
She said that with the commensurate fiduciary obligations of managing a $26 billion fund, and the legal obligation to competently represent the state’s contracts, she tried to change the job classification to an executive-level position so other attorneys could be hired in her office.
But after years without a raise, she said, she finally gave her notice.
Meier told the committee it will be hard to fill its general counsel position at what it is paying right now.
“I think we will probably end up spending more money on contract attorneys than what we would have if we had the flexibility to hire an attorney at the salary which would keep them there with the experience level we needed,” Meier said. “That is frustrating, but we will continue to work on this.”
Meier said most of his department’s employees stay in state for quality of life, and not because of a competitive salary.
“I think that the salary schedule is probably a little bit light. If we lose anybody and we are going to go back into the job market – the folks that we have here, they enjoy Wyoming and that is why they are here,” Meier said.
He went on to say that “they probably wouldn’t want to work any place else, even at a substantial increase.
“It is hard to really do recruiting at these levels. But I think once we have them here, we have good retention.”
In 2019, the Legislature authorized performance compensation awards to specified staff directly engaged in investing assets in the treasurer’s office.
The total earned payout for all staff in the State Treasurer’s Office was $624,076 and $663,104 for fiscal years 2020 and 2021, respectively, according to a memo from the Legislative Service Office to the committee.
One goal for performance compensation was to positively impact staff recruitment and retention, and to incentivize retention, according to the LSO memo.
But Meier said that loss of key employees within his office, even since the inception of the performance compensation program, often means the state has to rely on more expensive contract work as it seeks to recruit qualified employees to its offices.
Rep. Lloyd Laursen, R-Lander, asked how state officials can help the public understand why it matters that state salaries remain competitive.
“How do we help the constituents, the citizens of the state, understand that these are valid issues? That, all the way across the board, from state employees to the Treasurer’s Office, to our five elected officials, that you can’t continue to operate in a salary market based in the 1980s?” Laursen asked.
Rep. Andy Schwartz, D-Jackson, asked about the treasurer’s office policy on remote work.
“You referred to current staff retention being good, and that people wanting to be in Wyoming as a factor,” Schwartz said. “But I also note that you still have vacancies unfilled. It appears just the performance program isn’t necessarily the sole factor. And I am wondering to what extent we currently allow remote work, and what you are thinking going forward in terms of that if we continue to see vacancies and eventual turnover.”
Meier replied that the office makes allowances for remote work on Mondays and Fridays and for anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. Employees are required to be in the office on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
“We don’t have anything at this time, or are envisioning something like I think North Dakota has, where they have taken some state employees and went to work for the state of North Dakota but stayed in Cheyenne, or stayed in Wyoming,” Meier said. “We are not envisioning that situation at this point, but it is a changing world.”