Gabriel Testerman jail photo

Gabriel Testerman is seen in a picture provided by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office. Testerman is a sergeant with the Wyoming Highway Patrol, but has been on administrative leave since May 2 pending a Laramie County criminal investigation, according to WHP. He was arrested Aug. 30.

CHEYENNE — A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper arrested earlier this week is no longer in custody, a Laramie County jail official said Thursday.

Sgt. Gabriel Testerman bonded out Wednesday, Laramie County jail Capt. Don Hollingshead told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. Testerman’s bond had been set at 10% of $100,000 at his initial appearance Wednesday in Laramie County Circuit Court, Hollingshead said.

