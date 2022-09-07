...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT THURSDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Portions of southeast Wyoming including central and northern
Carbon County...northern Albany County...north Laramie
Range...Converse and Niobrara Counties.
WHEN...Through 1PM Thursday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from wildfires in Idaho.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND A FIRE
WEATHER WATCH FOR THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE THURSDAY DUE TO GUSTY
WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM MDT
THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 418, 419, 420, 421, 422, 423, 424, 425, 427, 428, 429, 430,
AND 432...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 418 through 425. Fire
weather zones 427 through 430. Fire weather zone 432.
* WIND...West to northwest winds 15 to 20 mph sustained with
gusts to 35 mph possible.
* HUMIDITY...7 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...5 to 6.
* THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated dry thunderstorms are likely Thursday
afternoon leading to additional fire starts.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Gabriel Testerman is seen in a picture provided by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office. Testerman is a sergeant with the Wyoming Highway Patrol, but has been on administrative leave since May 2 pending a Laramie County criminal investigation, according to WHP. He was arrested Aug. 30.
CHEYENNE — A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper arrested earlier this week is no longer in custody, a Laramie County jail official said Thursday.
Sgt. Gabriel Testerman bonded out Wednesday, Laramie County jail Capt. Don Hollingshead told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. Testerman’s bond had been set at 10% of $100,000 at his initial appearance Wednesday in Laramie County Circuit Court, Hollingshead said.
Testerman was arrested Tuesday, according to a WHP news release distributed that day. He was stationed in Cheyenne. He was placed on administrative leave in early May after the agency learned of a Cheyenne Police Department investigation involving him, the news release said.
It’s unclear exactly what Testerman has been charged with. A Laramie County Circuit Court employee said Thursday that they “don’t have any information about that case.” No public documents had been filed in the case as of late Thursday afternoon, according to a WTE records search.
On Wednesday, Cheyenne Police Department Sgt. Kevin Malatesta told the WTE the law limits what the department can say about the case. He cited Wyoming statute 6-2-319(a), which prohibits a public employee from releasing information about an alleged perpetrator before charges are filed in district court.
Wyoming statute 6-2-319 applies to charges of sexual assault, sexual battery, sexual assault of a minor and soliciting.
Malatesta said he wasn’t sure why Testerman’s name was included in the Highway Patrol news release, but that “it was probably an attempt for transparency.”
The statute does say that “the actor’s name may be released to the public to aid or facilitate an arrest. This subsection shall not apply if release of the name or information is necessary to enforce an order for protection against the alleged actor.”
“We look at every allegation seriously – we’re investigating this just as we would any other,” Malatesta told the WTE on Wednesday. “The fact that this person is a law enforcement officer does not give them preferential treatment. We do our investigation in the same manner and with the same professionalism.”
On May 2, the Highway Patrol was contacted by the Cheyenne Police Department about an investigation involving a trooper, according to Tuesday’s news release. It said the trooper, Testerman, was immediately removed from service and placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.
WHP spokesperson Sgt. Jeremy Beck said Testerman has been with the agency since August 2005. Beck declined to provide any details about Testerman’s job duties.
An investigation is ongoing. The Highway Patrol is “cooperating fully with the investigation,” the news release said.