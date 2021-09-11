CHEYENNE — In advance of her formal campaign announcement later today, former President Donald Trump has endorsed Cheyenne attorney Harriet Hageman to replace current U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.
In an email statement sent this morning, Trump said:
“I strongly endorse Republican House of Representatives Candidate Harriet Hageman from Wyoming who is running against warmonger and disloyal Republican, Liz Cheney. Harriet is a fourth-generation daughter of Wyoming, a very successful attorney, and has the support and respect of a truly great U.S. Senator, Wyoming’s own Cynthia Lummis.
“Harriet Hageman adores the Great State of Wyoming, is strong on Crime and Borders, powerfully supports the Second Amendment, loves our Military and our Vets, and will fight for Election Integrity and Energy Independence (which Biden has already given up). Unlike RINO Liz Cheney, Harriet is all in for America First. Harriet has my Complete and Total Endorsement in replacing the Democrats number one provider of sound bites, Liz Cheney. Make America Great Again!”
Hageman has scheduled a news conference for 4 p.m. today at Little America Hotel and Resort to formally announce her campaign. In a news release announcing that event, Hageman said she stepped down as a Republican National Committeewoman from Wyoming this week in order to take on is Cheney, who has angered Wyoming voters and was censured by the Wyoming Republican Party earlier this year, largely for her support of the impeachment of President Trump.
“The people of Wyoming deserve leaders who reflect their views and values, but Liz Cheney betrayed us because of her personal war with President Trump, who won Wyoming by massive majorities twice,” Hageman said in the news release. “Cheney has lost the trust of the people of our state, just as she has lost any ability to be a leader for us in Washington, D.C. In contrast, I have dedicated my career to fighting for the people of Wyoming and defending our great state against the excess of government.”
Hageman said Cheney’s very public opposition to Trump, which predated her vote for impeachment, “made her into a liberal media darling. Because the media used Cheney’s anti-Trump record as a weapon in their arsenal during the 2020 campaign, she has helped enable President Joe Biden’s administration.”
“Like many Wyomingites, I supported Liz Cheney when she ran for Congress,” Hageman said. “But then she betrayed Wyoming, she betrayed this country and she betrayed me.”
In response to Trump’s endorsement, Cheney issued an email statement that said:
“I am honored to represent the people of Wyoming and proud of my strong conservative record. I look forward to an extended public debate about the importance of the rule of law and the solemn duty of elected officials to uphold their oath to the Constitution.
“It is tragic that some in this race have sacrificed those principles, and their duty to the people of Wyoming, out of fear and in favor of loyalty to a former president who deliberately misled the American people about the 2020 election, provoked an attack on the U.S. Capitol, and failed to perform his duties as president as the violence ensued.”
Hageman will join a long list of candidates who have announced their intent to challenge Cheney. That list includes current state Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne; Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, and Cheyenne attorney Darin Smith, among others.