Two new physicians have joined Memorial Hospital of Carbon County, where they will be practicing obstetrics and gynecology at the Women’s Clinic. In 2020 fashion, the two were welcomed Thursday night in a virtual meet and greet on Facebook Live.
In addition to offering care in obstetrics and gynecology, Dr. Jennifer Motley and Dr. Wilbur “Chuck” Hitt will also provide primary care services when possible.
“Our goal is to serve women and take care of their total needs. The things that we feel like we can provide, we will, and there are some other great providers in the area that we will be able to refer to,” Motley said. “I’m excited to be here to provide great care to the women of Carbon County.”
Motley grew up in Canton, Ohio, in a supportive environment of teachers, family and friends. She was introduced to medicine at an early age when she accompanied her grandmother to physical therapy after she suffered a stroke. Motley was impressed by the compassionate care given, and her grandmother’s miraculous recovery. She later earned a bachelor of science degree from Brown University in Providence, R.I., and continued her schooling with a dual degree from Boston University School of Medical School and School of Public Health with a focus on Epidemiology and Biostatistics.
Motley said that when she offers patient care, her goal is to be a good listener, offering sound options to help patients make decisions about their care.
Hitt who completed his medical degree and residency at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. He is board certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology as well as Clinical Informatics.
“I’m very excited to be here myself,” Hitt said. “It’s very exciting to be here, practicing in a different kind of area. I’ve practiced in a few different kinds of places, but never in a smaller town like this. I’ve been surprised by the level of services that are offered in a town this size. There certainly is not a town with this size population in Arkansas that has this many amenities as Rawlins has.”
As a young student Motley was accepted into the A Better Chance program, which aims to be the “preeminent resource for identifying, recruiting and developing leaders among young people of color throughout the United States.” She attended high school in Andover, Mass., where she maintained academic honors every semester.
Motley took a temporary job in Fort Wort, Texas, that lasted 15 years and afforded many wonderful memories with great staff and patients. Her goal is to provide excellent and compassionate care, one patient at a time.
Hitt’s medical career includes private practice, medical education and research. Among his most notable accomplishments is the co-founding of the Society for Academics Specialists in General Obstetrics and Gynecology. He feels the patient is the center of the healthcare team, and strives to help patients make informed decisions. He is adept in minimally invasive surgery and a full range of OB-GYN care.
He enjoys fishing, cycling, art and looks forward to making Carbon County his new home.
“A big part of my healthcare philosophy is looking at healthcare as a team sport, with the patient being the center of that team and most important member of that team,” he said. “I like to make sure I’m centered on that, and that my team is focused on the patient at the center of what we are doing.”