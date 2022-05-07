A group of Carbon County fourth graders show off their “soil babies,” earth-filled stockings they’ve customized with eyes and other features. They also planted grass seeds in them so their “hair” will grow out as they keep the soil babies watered.
Courtesy Photo/Carbon County Extension Office
Area fourth graders learn about where the various cuts of beef come from duringd the recent Ag Expo at the Carbon County Fairgrounds.
For the first time in several years, fourth grade students from across Carbon County headed to the Ag Expo in Rawlins this spring.
The students gathered at the county fairgrounds recently to learn traditional and non-traditional agricultural practices. They learned that agriculture provides food, clothing, medicines and a variety of products for people and also is a way of life, organizers said.
Each student left with a honey stick, beef jerky, marshmallow and gummy candy — all products created in the agricultural process.
“This is a really fun event, and we haven’t done it since 2019,” said Krista Steiner of the UW Extension Carbon County. “We were lucky to get the green light this year.”
The Ag Expo has been held for 25 years. The 2022 event was co-sponsored by the Saratoga Encampment Rawlins Conservation District, University of Wyoming’s Carbon County Extension Office Staff, Carbon County Stock Growers, Carbon County Farm Bureau Federation and Snowy Range CattleWomen.
Students rotated to 14 stations throughout the day to learn about ranch life and the impacts of agriculture, said Leanne Correll, education/NEPA coordinator for the SER Conservation District. Students got to see where their food comes from and interact with animals.
Stations included Technology in Agriculture, Sweeten the Pot (beekeeping), Soil Babies (grass heads), Wildlife Services, Claiming Your Herd (branding), Weeds of the West, Welding, Tools of a Vet, Water Quality, Agriculture Olympics, Where’s the Beef? (cuts of beef and beef byproducts), Beef Cattle, How About That Ride (horses), and Working Cow Dog.
Steiner said that organizers hoped the event would introduce agricultural topics to children who don’t often interact within the field, as well as provide a different perspective for those who do.
Correll said several teachers at the event reported they were happy their students had a chance to learn about this part of their county and state.
“While we are a rural county, you’d be surprised,” Correll said about the depth of knowledge today’s young people have. “Most students haven’t seen a branding iron, held a rope, thought about the connection between wildlife and/or weeds and agriculture, and some had never touched a horse before the event.
“It was an emotional experience for the horse station presenter when one young lady was in tears and totally elated as she touched a horse for the first time. Both presenter and participant will remember this day for years to come.”