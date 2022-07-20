CPI-U in the West

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers for the West region, which includes Wyoming. From a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report released Wednesday.

Inflation, which has dominated headlines and public attention throughout the nation, is also affecting the southern Wyoming region, economic statistics show.

Economists noted that this is also putting pressure on consumers locally. And some politicians in the Cowboy State continue to attack the Biden administration over the rapid increase in prices.

