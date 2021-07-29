Salt River wild horses kick up dust as they arrive at a site for emergency feeding run by the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group near Coon Bluff in the Tonto National Forest near Mesa, Arizona, on March 10. Federal land managers say they’re stepping up protections to guard against the illegal resale of wild horses and burros adopted from the government for slaughter after they’ve been captured on U.S. lands but mustang protection advocates say the Bureau of Land Management needs to do more.