Using CARES Act funding through the State Loan and Investment Board, Memorial Hospital of Carbon County has installed a UVC light system within the facility’s air filtration system.
Although it’s unknown how much UVC light is required to inactivate the COVID-19 virus, such systems have proven effective against other bacteria, including tuberculosis, for decades.
“Ours has been in use since Oct. 23,” Cody Lewis, director of facilities and support services for the hospital said, adding that he’s been wanting to make the upgrade since he began working at MHCC over a year ago.
“This was something that was on my wishlist of improvements to do. The SLIB grant of CARES Act funding allowed us to speed up the process,” Lewis said.
UVC radiation is a known disinfectant for air, water and nonporous surfaces, according to the FDA. UVC radiation has effectively been used for decades to reduce the spread of bacteria, and for this reason, UVC lamps are often called “germicidal” lamps. UVC radiation has been shown to destroy the outer protein coating of the SARS-Coronavirus, ultimately leading to inactivation of the virus. That virus is different from the current SARS-CoV-2 virus, which has led to the global COVID-19 pandemic, and there is limited published data about the wavelength, dose and duration of UVC radiation required to inactivate the SARS-CoV-2 virus, according to the FDA.
Inside the hospital’s HVAC system are HEPA filters, which clean over 99% of particulate matter from the air.
“The UV light helps clean out anything left,” Lewis said. “With a HVAC system, you have your supply air and your exhaust. With all the supply air that comes into the building, it runs through the HEPA filter and the UVC lights. Then it gets distributed through the building. You also have the exhaust that goes out of the building.”
The UVC light system was installed within existing HVAC ductwork, and uses microscopic ultraviolet light waves to eradicate many types of viruses and bacteria. The particular UV system MHCC has installed is a “UVC” short-wave system that produces waves of 280-200 nm, specifically designed to filter germicides. Contamination of HVAC units, in any setting, is a widespread issue, often contributing to viral and bacterial infections as well as allergic reactions, asthma and pneumonia.
“Proper air filtration is a critical piece of infection prevention, particularly in health care facilities,” Ryan Shoemaker, communications and marketing assistant for the hospital, said. “When combined with proper UV light systems, an extra layer of defense is added; an important benefit for patients and employees alike.”
Federal Cares Act funding totaling $498,691 was utilized to purchase the system through PREMIERone, an industry leader in air quality systems, according to Shoemaker, and local business Zumbrennen Electric installed the UV lights.
“By having this in place, it gives us the cleanest air possible, and makes certain that the air provided in the rooms, especially in the patient rooms, is the cleanest air possible,” Lewis said.