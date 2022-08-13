...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall will be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Wyoming, including the
following areas, Central Carbon County, North Snowy Range
Foothills, Sierra Madre Range, Snowy Range, Southwest Carbon
County and Upper North Platte River Basin.
* WHEN...From Noon MDT today through Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with
additional heavy rain.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
This large bronze sculpture titled “Breakin’ Through’ is on the northwest corner of the entrance to War Memorial Stadium on the University of Wyoming campus. UW trustees are discussing ways to “break through” to attract and retain students and faculty.
Members of the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees and UW Foundation talk about creating endowment funds during a retreat in Pinedale in July. The group will discuss the idea further during a September meeting.
Greg Johnson/Boomerang File
The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees will consider creating endowments for faculty and students when it meets next month.
The idea is part of a university initiative to focus on expanding its competitiveness by retaining high-quality faculty and students. The money would go to better supporting faculty and students with a goal of fostering a sense of security and encouragement within the university community.
“We’ve had successive budget cuts over the years,” UW president Ed Seidel said during a Board of Trustees retreat last month. “We’ve had administration changes. Both of those have combined to lower morale. ... We have to build back.”
Chairman John McKinley presented the idea that the university could create three new endowments: one for student scholarships, one for faculty work and support and another for research at all levels.
He proposed that the Board of Trustees and UW Foundation each contribute $5 million to each of the endowments, resulting in three $10 million endowments that could then generate additional money from private donors.
The concept was at its beginning stages during McKinley’s presentation in July. Some suggestions of how the money could be used included increasing the number of endowed deanships, chairs and fellowships.
These types of positions can allow faculty members to access more financial resources for conducting research and other work. With money available to invest in starting research projects and programs, the faculty could bring in additional money from donors to the university in the long term, Seidel said.
UW Foundation President John Stark and the budget committee was tasked with working through the ideas to bring a more specific plan to the table in September.
Building prestige
The endowment money fits into a larger university plan to invest in programs that will make UW more competitive. Programs listed as high priority for the university include the Science Initiative program, the School of Energy Resources, engineering, tourism and outdoor recreation, agriculture, entrepreneurship and computing.
“We still need buildings and facilities, but it’s about the people,” Seidel said.
This list encompasses aspects the university has been focusing on the last few years, Seidel said. Investment into the areas of arts and humanities also could be considered.
Trustee Michelle Sullivan raised concerns that the priorities outlined in the proposal don’t mesh with the university’s plan to better align the disciplines of arts and humanities and the hard sciences with their respective areas of study.
“There are major colleges which aren’t reflected in these priorities at all,” Sullivan said. The College of Arts and Humanities “is a new college and we need to be setting that as an area of focus while we fundraise.”
Seidel said that the university would work to cover as many of its priorities as possible, but would “be opportunistic” in how it accepts money from willing donors who may want to offer assistance for programs lower on the priority list.
“Where we really have success is where a donor’s interest in providing private support overlaps with the university’s,” Stark said. “That’s the secret sauce.”
He said that if this alignment could extend to the Wyoming Legislature as well, the university would be in an even better position.
Money from the endowments also could be used to expand scholarship options for students who may not be eligible for higher-level scholarships and to offer opportunities for more undergraduate and graduate research, Seidel said.
McKinley added that any money the university saves on its current scholarship funding mechanism could be applied to student programs that enhance the university experience and increase student success.
“For every dollar that we’re able to generate in student scholarship funds, it frees up a dollar in wagers and discounts that the university is already doing,” McKinley said.