An assistant professor in the University of Wyoming Honors College has been selected by the National Endowment for the Arts to receive a 2022 Creative Writing Fellowship of $25,000.
Nina McConigley is one of 35 writers chosen to receive the award, selected through an anonymous process and judged on the basis of artistic excellence of the work samples provided.
The fellowships are highly competitive, with more than 2,000 eligible applications received and fewer than 3% awarded fellowships.
“The NEA is a vital organization that has supported many of the writers whose work has sustained me over the years,” McConigley said. “I am thankful for this recognition and to be in the company of each of this year’s award recipients.
“My teaching and scholarship at UW are an important part of my life, as is my creative work. This fellowship will allow me to work on my writing and research, and I am so grateful for this opportunity.”
This year’s NEA fellowships are in prose and enable the recipients to set aside time for writing, research, travel and general career development.
Born in Singapore to Irish and Indian parents, McConigley grew up in Casper. She holds a master’s degree in English from UW, a Master of Fine Arts in creative writing from the University of Houston and a bachelor’s degree in literature from St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn.
She has taught creative writing at UW for more than a decade.
In 2019-2020, McConigley was the Walter Jackson Bate Fellow at the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study at Harvard University. Her short-story collection, “Cowboys and East Indians,” was the winner of the 2014 PEN Open Book Award and a High Plains Book Award.