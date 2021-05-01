Editor’s note: Portions of this article furnished by the University of Wyoming.
The University of Wyoming has renewed its five-year partnership with the Spencer S. Eccles Health Sciences Library (EHSL) at the University of Utah and implemented a five-year $10 million cooperative agreement through the National Library of Medicine (NLM), according to an official statement.
The partnership continues two decades of support to EHSL as a regional medical library (RML), one of only seven in the entire nation, as stated in a news release. Since 2001, EHSL has been advancing medical progress and improving public access to health information and services in the Mid-Continental region — which includes Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, the Dakotas and Wyoming.
“We have a long history with UW, and they are a good consistent partner,” said Executive Director John Bramble with the Network of the National Library of Medicine, Region 4 EHSL. “We’re excited to be continuing our relationship with University of Wyoming libraries … because they have a strong team there.”
Bramble praised David Brown — who, beginning May 1, will serve as Region 4 engagement specialist for Public Health Network of the National Library of Medicine. Bramble stated Brown’s expertise in public health education being pertinent to the overarching mission of improving access to quality health information.
A PARTNERSHIP FOR THE BORDERS
UW’s role in the cooperate agreement is multifaceted and for the next five years, will serve as a coordinator for improved health biomedical resources for “underserved communities, primarily in the Dakotas.
“The Dakotas were selected as they … feature similar opportunities and challenges with access to health information due to the vastness and ruralness of the states,” Brown stated via email. He added any community with issues accessing health information is considered underserved and in need. “Some of the most underserved communities in Wyoming and the Dakotas are the Native American Reservations.”
The $10 million award, which is granted to the University of Utah and subcontracted to partners, can be allocated for special project areas. These partners consist of the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, the University of Arizona and UW.
“All Wyoming libraries are encouraged to contact the RML if they are interested in learning about possible funding opportunities,” Brown said.
PROVIDING ACCESS
Under a new cooperative agreement with NLM, the number of regional medical libraries has been reduced from eight to seven, Brown said. Because of this, Region 4—previously known as the Mid-Continental region — added six new states to the area.
“This presents a special challenge to us,” Brown said.
Associate Dean of Libraries Cass Kvenild elaborated on this, stating the NLM coordinates a “filed force” of libraries and community health organization throughout each of the seven regions.
“This local approach to health education and outreach leverages the expertise of people who live and work in the region,” Kvenild added.
The challenge, however, is coordinating among nine different states on how to effectively provide health education or resources with a finite budget.
Despite the challenge, Kvenild is eager to continue working with the University of Utah Eccles Health Sciences Library in the pursuit for public health education.
“UW Libraries has offered thousands of learning events … related to public health,” she said, “We are thrilled to be a subsite on the renewed five-year agreement, and eager to continue to work closely with health care providers, educators and communities in support of National Library of Medicine goals.”
THE NATIONAL LIBRARY OF MEDICINE
The National Library of Medicine was established in 1836 and has thus been come be known as one of the largest biomedical libraries in the world.
Although its primary mission is to provide free and accessible biomedical information and research materials to millions of people globally, NLM also supports and at times conducts research development or training in biomedical informatics ad health formation technology, according to the official website.
Directed by Dr. Patricia Brenna, RN, Ph.D., the library has accumulated more than 180 databases for research, education and consumer health purposes.