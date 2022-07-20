UW BOT meeting

Members of the Wyoming State Legislature and the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees met during a retreat in Pinedale Wednesday. The group discussed the relationship between the university and the state government.

 UW IT Productions via YouTube

An effort to defund the University of Wyoming’s Gender and Women’s Studies program during the last state legislative session ultimately failed. But lawmakers have made it clear to UW trustees the debate over what’s being taught at Wyoming’s only public four-year university is far from dead.

Academic autonomy and diversity of ideas were the main focus of a meeting between state lawmakers and the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees last week, part of a three-day board retreat in Pinedale.

