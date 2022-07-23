Getting their bearings

Hannilyn Kersenbrock, left, and Alyssa Samuelson were incoming freshmen University of Wyoming last August trying to navigate their way around campus. UW trustees are discussing ways to better recruit students and faculty to the university.

 Greg Johnson/Boomerang File

A rapidly changing world both in and outside Wyoming is impacting the University of Wyoming, and trustees are considering how UW can adapt.

Trustees and other university representatives shared during their retreat in Pinedale last week views on how the university can keep with the times during a period of extreme technological advancement and social polarization. Highlights include increasing focus on faculty and programming as well as retaining and recruiting students to UW and to become part of Wyoming’s workforce after graduation.

