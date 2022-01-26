University of Wyoming has announced the creation of a new School of Computing as an enhancement of its technology programs.
“I couldn’t be more excited about what the school of computing has the potential to do for UW, our community colleges in the Wyoming Innovation Partnership and the state as a whole,” UW President Ed Seidel said in a press release announcing the program. “We can make a big statewide impact in economic and workforce development, education and research of importance to Wyoming in this digital age.”
The school will start as part of the College of Engineering and Applied Science for about four years before eventually becoming its own entity. Bachelor degree programs in computing are expected to be available in the 2024-25 academic year, with minor program options possibly coming earlier.
Students also will be able to combine credits from the computing school with community college courses, according to the press release. The computing program will be relevant to a variety of disciplines outside of engineering, with a primary goal of enhancing digital literacy for all students regardless of their major.
UW will still offer its existing degrees in computer science and computer electrical engineering, said spokesperson Chad Baldwin. While the former programs heavily focus on science, the school of computing will focus more on applied uses of computing. Its coursework could be integrated into general education requirements.
The school also will open opportunities for collaborations, such as increasing student access to the supercomputer in Cheyenne, to which UW contributes about $1 million a year.
“There is this idea that this school of computing can be a resource to the whole state,” Baldwin said. This could lead to “a data hub that is accessible to business industries and private parties across the state (and) play a key role in research as well.”
Somewhere between $1 million and $3 million of the university’s portion of American Rescue Plan Act money will go to the computing school, Baldwin said. This is federal money meant to help states recover economically and socially from the COVID-19 pandemic. Wyoming is set to receive about $1 billion in ARPA money over the next two years.
While the ARPA money jump started the program, the university had been planning on allocating money to the project since 2020.
The university also has been eliminating and merging other academic programs, which freed up some money for new programs. About $3 million is planned to be reallocated to the computing school from other areas in the budget.
In addition to other staff members, the university expects the school to employ about 24 faculty members. Hiring for directors and faculty members has already begun, the press release said.
“There will be excellent opportunities for investments from corporations and individuals, and fundraising to support school of computing programs will be a priority of the administration and faculty,” Seidel said in the release.