Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Northern Carbon County including Muddy Gap and Shirley Basin. This also includes the Ferris, Seminoe and Shirley Mountains. Upper North Platte River Valley...including Saratoga. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Tuesday. Winds are expected to decrease slightly overnight, but will quickly increase again on Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for vehicle blow overs, especially on north to south oriented roadways. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&