As seasons change on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland, visitors are reminded to exercise caution when building and maintaining fires.
Fire restrictions have been rescinded on all National Forest System lands managed by the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland.
This includes National Forest and Grassland in Garfield, Grand, Jackson, Moffat, Rio Blanco and Routt counties in northwest Colorado; and Albany, Campbell, Carbon, Converse, Crook, Natrona, Niobrara, Platte and Weston counties in Wyoming.
While the onset of shorter days and cooler temperatures has seasonally decreased fire danger, all areas of the MBRTB remain in drought of varying levels of intensity. Large wildfire activity has been less substantial in 2021 than in recent years, but late-season fires have become more common in the Rocky Mountain region. Hunters, campers and all other forest visitors should exercise caution to reduce wildfire risk.
Campfire safety best practices include making sure that campfires are thoroughly extinguished before leaving a fire unattended. This is effectively done by stirring coals and other burned materials with water until cool. Even if your fire is a relatively small warming fire, the fire should be dead out before you leave the site.
Regarding ongoing wildfires on the Routt National Forest, all fires have transitioned management back to local forest resources. Engines continue to patrol and monitor fires while conducting fire suppression repair work as necessary. Area closures on National Forest System lands remain in place for the Muddy Slide, Morgan Creek and Black Mountain fires.