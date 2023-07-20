CODY — The Wapiti Valley Preservation Group, along with nine individual Wapiti residents, have filed a motion to intervene in the Wyoming District Court case between the Park County Commissioners and Horizon Tower, seeking to represent their own interests in the ongoing battle to place a 195-foot cell tower on the North Fork.
Horizon Tower is fighting the motion, while the county attorney’s office does not have objections to the Wapiti motion.
All nine residents who filed to intervene — Brian Clarkson, Erik Kinkade, Lacinda and Kurt Countryman, Hannah Vorhees, Jim Wilder, Michael Gimmeson, Robert A. Nelson and Colleen Monahan — had spoken against the proposal in public hearings earlier this year, and continued to express their concerns about the cell tower in their court filings.
“The construction of such a massive industrial structure would irreparably harm the scenic beauty that we moved here to enjoy, and it poses a direct threat to the quality of our lives and the lives of our neighbors,” Clarkson said in his declaration. “In essence, Horizon’s 195-foot tall cell tower would impose an urban scar on a pristine, natural landscape that would mar the open viewshed for miles around.”
Clarkson is the president of the Wapiti Valley Preservation Group. Kinkade serves as the group’s treasurer.
“Virtually nothing could be more damaging to our community, more incompatible with our land uses and neighborhood, or impact our adjacent properties more adversely than allowing Horizon to build its proposed 195-foot-tall monstrosity of a cell tower,” Kinkade wrote.
In order to intervene, the Wapiti landowners must prove that their motion is timely, that they have a legal interest at stake and that their interests are not being adequately represented by the county.
The group’s lawyer is Robert J. Berg, a New York attorney who specializes in cell tower-related litigation. In a memorandum in support of his motion, he said the Wapiti group met each of those requirements — an interpretation that was challenged by the law firm Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, the legal counsel for Horizon.
When it comes to timeliness, Berg said the group “acted as expeditiously as possible given the circumstances,” although Horizon first filed its suit in March.
“Each of the individuals is a person of modest means,” he said. “After the proposed intervenors reviewed the complaint, they discussed their need to intervene. Then they went about raising funds to retain a skilled telecommunications attorney with the experience needed to effectively represent and protect their unique interest in having the court uphold the County Commissioners’ decision to deny Horizon’s application. That process took several weeks. Nevertheless, proposed intervenors are still filing their motion very early in the litigation.”
Horizon’s legal counsel disagreed.
“Despite having been actively involved in opposing Horizon’s applications, and, as a result, having been fully aware of Horizon’s appeal, movants did not file with this Court until June 30, 2023, — nearly four months after Horizon’s complaint and after Horizon and the County have taken significant steps in the litigation,” the counsel wrote.
In addition to the request being timely, Berg added Wapiti residents had a “substantial legal interest” in the case.
“The proposed intervenors’ properties are all very close to and within the viewshed of the proposed tower,” Berg argued. “Besides greatly diminishing the aesthetic (value) and beauty of their properties, the 195-foot-tall tower’s presence will substantially diminish the market value of each of the individual proposed intervenors’ properties.”
Again, Horizon’s counsel disagreed, saying the Wapiti residents’ concerns about impacts on property values and viewshed, among other issues, were “too generalized, speculative and contingent.”
Lastly, Berg said Wapiti residents could not trust Park County Attorney Bryan Skoric to adequately represent their concerns and interests in the matter.
“The litigation objectives of the County Attorney’s clients (the county commissioners), at first glance, may appear to be the same as those of the proposed intervenors — i.e., to defend the well-founded final decision of the Board of County Commissioners denying Horizon’s application for the SUP (Special Use Permit),” Berg said.
“... Often however, in these cell tower federal lawsuits, the parties settle by, for example, agreeing to lower the height of the tower by 20 feet, or by moving the tower 500 feet in another direction, or by adding come camouflage to try to mitigate the visual impact. Such a settlement — which would end the lawsuit and its drain on county resources — might be in the best interests of the county defendants, but would be anathema to the proposed intervenors. And that’s precisely why the County Attorney, in this case, cannot adequately represent the unique interests of the proposed intervenors.”
The Park County commissioners denied Horizon’s Special User Permit application.
This story was published on July 19, 2023.