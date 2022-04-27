A water call has been placed on the North Platte River and the North Platte Basin by the state of Nebraska, which could impact resources in Wyoming and Colorado.
A notice from the Wyoming State Engineer’s Office was received at Saratoga Town Hall on April 7 with a follow-up phone call April 15. Mayor Creed James asked Saratoga Public Works Director Jon Winter to handle this issue.
At a council meeting last week, Winter said that after looking into the situation, he and the mayor met “to discuss our options and what we could do.”
The state of Nebraska put the call on the North Platte for April in accordance with a water compact with Wyoming and Colorado. The state took the measure to ensure senior water rights holders are protected.
Just who has those senior rights goes back to 1904 when Pathfinder Reservoir was built. Any rights prior to then are senior and protected under the water call. All rights issued after 1904 are junior.
Saratoga’s five water wells are more than 100 years junior to Pathfinder since they were permitted in July 2007 and began being used in 2009.
Even though the town’s five water wells tap into a large aquifer about 5 miles east of Saratoga, the call includes all the water in the entire Platte Basin, which includes those wells.
The town normally takes more water from the wells than it returns to the river through the sewer lagoon.
“Our depletion (loss) rate is about 13-acre feet (of water),” Winter said, giving the Town Council an example of what needs to be replaced.
If Saratoga pumps 8 million gallons of water from its wells and sends it into town to be used, but only returns 4 million gallons to the river from its waste disposal lagoons north of town, it’s on the hook to make up the difference somehow, Winter said.
In outlying Saratoga’s options, the letter from the state of Wyoming says the town can either reduce its water use, which the state can require but seldom does, or it can buy enough water from the Wyoming Water Development Commission to replace the lost water. The WWDC has water available in Pathfinder that is set aside specifically to help communities replace water in the case of a senior rights call.
Winter discussed this possible solution with the council.
“We can get a contract with them (the state) for the month of April to cover this shortfall,” he said. “We can purchase this 13 acre feet or more (as needed). The cost is $30 per acre foot. Our cost would be about $750 for 25 acre feet.”
He said the money would be due when the State Engineers Office calculates “what our (water) production versus our depletions are to determine the cost which will be due at the end of April.”
The council also discussed the possibility of joining the Wyoming Water Development Commission’s water bank program to protect the town from future water calls.
In response to a question from Councilwoman DeRon Campbell about summer water restrictions, Winter said summer water won’t be affected because Nebraska’s call concerns only the first three months of the year.