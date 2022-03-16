While day-to-day life for Rawlins and Sinclair residents has returned to a semblance of normal after five days under a boil water advisory, the city of Rawlins’ journey to secure reliable water access is just beginning.
“The community did amazing at conserving and helping each other,” said city spokesperson Mira Miller. “This could have been much worse if we didn’t all come together.”
While the city’s water storage tanks have reached a stable level, the city is asking residents to continue conserving so that a pair of reservoirs, Peaking and Atlantic Rim, can continue to fill.
This will put the city in a more stable position come summer when residents use 4-6 times more water than they do in the winter.
Before water line breaks caused a catastrophic failure March 3, the city had already spent about $1.5 million toward repairing its water infrastructure. Including American Rescue Plan Act and other money, its total contribution totals about $2.8 million.
A focal point of the repairs is the Sage Creek Springs collection system, which provides most of the city’s water supply. The system is still made up of wood stave pipeline and could be leaking in some areas, depleting the city’s water supply.
Over the winter, workers have gone through the process of laying PVC pipe along the 10,000-foot system. So far, about 6,200 feet of pipe has been laid, and the project is expected to be completed early next summer.
Once the new pipe is laid, the system can be transferred away from the wood lines. This could conserve water as any leaks from the previous system will be eliminated, but the impact is impossible to predict ahead of time, Miller said.
“Rocky Mountain Industrial Construction has been a really great contract to work with out on Sage Creek Basin,” she said. “They’ve dealt with lots of weather and terrain difficulties.”
Filling the reservoirs with spring water is an important part of the city’s infrastructure approach, Miller said. While river water fills some of the reservoirs, it contains too much sediment to be a viable potable water option because it causes filters at the water treatment plant to wear out too quickly.
The Sage Creek Springs collection system repair is just one part of a three- to five-year process of updating the area’s overall water supply system.
While the money the city already contributed through its general fund isn’t cause for concern, much more will be needed to complete the project, Miller said. City staff are working on applying for grants to pay for the repairs, which have been estimated to cost between $20 million and $30 million, according to city documents.
Although the cost of the emergency response isn’t yet known, the city is in a much better position thanks to help from the community.
“The city of Rawlins and our community were really blessed by having tons of donors donate resources,” Miller said. “We had a lot of manpower.”