I unload my mountain bike from the back of my truck. That is the trigger.
Dobby, my young Australian shepherd, is pacing on high alert. I fiddle around putting on my pack and gloves. When I toss my leg over the bike’s bar preparing to ride, Dobby goes ballistic. He jumps, dances and simply can’t contain his delight.
“OK, let’s go,” I say, as if Dobby needed any encouragement. I certainly don’t need to say it twice as he circles me in pure joy.
The dirt two-track climbs slightly and then descends as I pick up speed. Dobby keeps up and runs alongside, tongue lolling out the side of his mouth. Eventually, and much too soon, the trail turns rocky and steep. I get off and bike-hike, actually going faster on foot than when pedaling. When the route flattens, I hop back on.
This hop-on, hop-off sequence continues until I opt to abandon the bike, hide it in the bushes and hike off-trail. In my work as a wildlife biologist, my goal this day is to see and record what’s on the site. Basically I’m a paid observer. I’m assessing any wildlife or vegetation concerns that might arise from proposed human activities in the vicinity.
The recent balmy weather extended my field work, but this is likely the last outing this season. The temperature is 50 degrees, with hardly a breeze and a nearly cloudless sky. I can‘t believe it’s really December.
I hike, write in my field notebook and watch Dobby searching for smells. Limber pine and junipers scatter the hillside with some dense copses here and there. I stare at once-bright flowers, now crumbling and gray. Identification is difficult as I search my memory for the name of the plant, now barely recognizable. Luckily, I identify enough to provide the needed habitat descriptions.
The terrain is very hilly. I climb to a cliff edge and gaze across the basin to snow-capped mountains in the distance. The vastness is pure Wyoming. Dobby freezes, thinking he sees movement in the basin below. I see nothing, but Dobby’s gaze is intent.
The time of year is evident as afternoon progresses and the sun dips in the west. The days are much too short. It’s also very quiet. No tweets, no sharp peeps from chipmunks or other small critters that always catch Dobby’s interest. Over about five hours, I don’t even startle a mule deer into view.
Heading back, my old knees protest the steep downhill trudge on uneven ground. Once back at my bike, I hop on again as Dobby repeats his joy dance, reveling again in the opportunity to run alongside me.
Once back at my truck, I back around the precarious ditch that made me stop and park in the first place. Earlier, I drove until I reached the end of my 4-wheeling comfort zone. I’ve sung the stuck-truck blues enough to know it’s better to park and hop on the bike rather than risk getting stuck in the middle of nowhere.
It’s dark as I drive away from the site, but still early in the evening. I continue toward my next project site about 50 miles away. Instead of driving the distance, I take a dirt BLM road and find a hidey-hole to park for the night.
There are pluses to late-season camping: no bugs, plenty of elbowroom and often a penetrating silence, as was the case here.
My set-up is simple: camper shell, bed platform and bright lantern. I turn on my one extravagance this time of year: a Coleman heater. It’s not safe to run all night, but for an evening of reading and crossword puzzles, it makes my little camping cave cozy. Dobby nods off and snores.
I’m not quite done, though. When sunset is long gone, I put on my parka and grab the binoculars to go out in the chill. My hope is to spot Comet Leonard. I know where to look, but discover my timing is off. I am much too early in the night, but the effort is worth it anyway. The sky, on this night of a new moon, is stunning and takes my breath away.
I don’t linger due to the plummeting temperature and return to relaxing. I don’t rouse again until next morning when Mother Nature gives me one more surprise. I awake to fog so thick I can barely see 20 yards. It’s still and chilly, as Dobby and I enjoy a morning stroll.
Then it’s back in the truck to get to the next site, hoping the fog lifts quickly. I’ll get at least one more day in the field before the belated snow arrives. It is a wonderful way to end the field season.