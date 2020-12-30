There were two bits of good news amidst all the tragedy of the worsening pandemic news nationally this past week, and as COVID-19 cases and deaths continued to climb in Carbon County.
Pfizer-BioNTech agreed to sell an additional 100 million doses of their vaccine to the U.S. government, in addition to the original 100 million doses that were initially purchased. These additional doses may be beneficial to the more populated areas in Wyoming, where the Pfizer vaccine is currently being used. A news statement on PBS evening news on Tuesday, Dec. 22, stated this new 100 million dose order will be costing the U.S. government $1.95 billion dollars. That works out to $19.50 per dose.
Also in the news this week, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was approved for use in the United States by the FDA, so shipments have begun.
This is particularly good news for the residents of Carbon County, since County Public Health Nurse Amanda Brown announced to county commissioners and the county residents last week that the Moderna vaccine would be the brand that will be used in Carbon County. She also said the shots would first become available “most likely the first week in January.” Meetings are being held to “determine where and how” vaccinations will be made available to all the county residents.
“This vaccination is 100% voluntary, and it is 100% free. No one will pay anything for this,” said Brown.
Who will be the first to get vaccinated and in what order was laid out in a handout Brown gave to the commissioners.
In the first phase will be hospital staff that directly care for COVID patients. Next will be EMTs and fire department EMTs.Third to come the workers and residents in the long-term care facilities. Fourth in line will be public health staff and health care providers administering the vaccine to the public. Afterward, the vaccine will be available to law enforcement, school nurses, pharmacy staff, high risk groups and others.
In response to when vaccinations would be available to the general public, Brown said, her best guess would be later in January or February, depending on how much vaccine is received.
Commission Chairman John Johnson asked about a timeline to begin the first vaccinations.
“[a]s soon as we can,” said Brown. “I’m guessing a few weeks.”
In her initial report to the Commissioners Brown said she expected 800 doses available for county residents in “two to three weeks”. This amount was later reduced to 600 doses, without explanation. Due to her busy workload Brown was not available to expand on her comments to the Commissioners.
Pfizer vs. Moderna
The two vaccines are very similar, but the Moderna vaccine will be beneficial for the less populated counties in Wyoming, as it is easier to store and use than Pfizer. The Moderna vaccine can be shipped and stored at -4 Fahrenheit, which is the temperature of the typical refrigerator freezer, while the Pfizer vaccine must be shipped and stored at -94 Fahrenheit, in extremely cold freezers.
This means that the Moderna vaccine can be stored in the typical refrigerators that are already available in the doctors’ offices, clinics, drug stores and nursing homes around the state and this county, according to Hellen Branswell, a Canadian infectious diseases and global health reporter at Stat News.
The shelf life of Moderna is also longer, which will be beneficial to smaller population areas. After thawing, the Pfizer vaccine must be used within five days. Moderna may be kept for 30 days at refrigerator temperatures and may even be kept at room temperature for up to 12 hours.
Both require two doses to be completely effective. Moderna has a slightly longer wait between the two shots, 28 days while Pfizer is only 21 days.
Moderna’s minimum order also has an advantage for smaller communities. They can ship as few as 100 doses, while Pfizer’s has a 975-dose minimum order.