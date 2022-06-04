The morning is lovely, meaning there’s very little wind. I hike the steep hillside accompanied by Dobby, my canine assistant. At almost 3 years old, the Australian shepherd makes a great field hand. He gives me someone to talk to; otherwise, I’m sure I’d talk out loud to myself.
Because of the terrain, the going is slow, giving me plenty of time to relish the abundant wildflowers. There are yellow, purple, white, pink and red blooms. While I ogle the flowers, Dobby sniffs.
I finally reach the goal of my hike: a red-tail hawk nest that clings to the side of a rock pedestal, called a hoodoo. I sit, precariously perched so as not to slide back down the hillside, and eye the nest through binoculars. Alas, there is no activity. Nobody is home this year.
“So much for that,” I tell Dobby. He tilts his head as if understanding exactly what I’m saying.
I pick up my pack and, armed with a walking stick to ease the pain of the descent on my aging knees, head back down. It is a trip I make every spring: up the mountain and down the mountain. Sometimes the nest is active and sometimes it’s not.
Unfortunately, the nest is situated such that I can only see it by hiking up the mountain as it is not visible from a lower elevation.
Once on flat ground and back at my truck, I continue on my way, driving to the next location and parking where accessing my raptor nest checks this time involve hopping over a couple rills of running water. I jump the water, Dobby swims.
Meanwhile, two mule deer give us the eye, seeming to be wondering if they should flee or not. I slip Dobby on leash quickly so he won’t give chase as the deer wisely clear out.
Alas, neither of these two nests is active this year.
Such is my work as a wildlife biologist where I often spend a lot of time and effort getting a negative result. Such information is important, but not nearly as rewarding.
After completing my annual raptor nest checks, I move on to a new project site not far away. I discover soon enough it isn’t far as the crow flies. But I’m not a crow, and getting there via wheeled vehicle is not easy.
New project areas are, as Forrest Gump’s mother liked to say, like a box of chocolates: you never know what you’re going to get. Unlike the raptor nest checks where I’ve been visiting the same area for years and know the best roads and even the best hiking route up to the hoodoo, suitable routes for the new project area are yet to be discovered.
Picking my way through the sagebrush, I suddenly encounter a large sand blowout. I see it in the nick of time and put on the gas to power my truck through the dense and deep sand. Sand traps like this become more frequent as I grip the steering wheel in anxiety. Getting stuck would be the pits since the chance of someone coming by to pull me out is slim to none.
I deemed it best to put some distance between me and the dune field. To do that I crossed a creek, stopping the truck ahead of time to ensure the crossing was a good one. It was an easy crossing, without mishap.
I crossed the creek once more without incident, which made me much less cautious a third time. I didn’t check the route ahead of time and, instead, just went through the creek.
Or almost went through the creek.
Instead, an unexpected steeper slope on the opposite side caused the truck to slide back down, one tire in the creek and the other on the bank. Both tires sunk in and I knew immediately I had made a bad call.
Anyone who works in the field knows the feeling: that gut wrench when you know you’re stuck.
To make a long story short, for a couple hours I dug in the muck and hauled in some logs for traction. Eventually, I waived the white flag. I was not getting out of my jam without help. I sang yet another chorus of the “Stuck Truck Blues” – a tune anyone who works in the backcountry knows all too well.
Suffice it to say, getting unstuck involved a lot of hiking to get to where I had cellphone coverage and then the good will of two men with the company I was working for who, the next day, came to my rescue.
That night Dobby and I camped in the shell on the back of my truck, hearing the small creek babble beneath us. Our campsite was half in and half out of the creek.
Such is field season in the spring: you never know what you’re going to get.