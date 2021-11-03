CHEYENNE — As an impassioned fourth day of the Wyoming Legislature’s special session came to an end, the only two bills left to address the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate emerged from the House of Representatives.
Five bills were brought before the Legislature Friday morning, with at times emotional debate in both the House and Senate. Testimony throughout the special session has involved the impact of the pandemic on many lawmakers and their constituents, but the final reading of the bills before crossover brought out a new level of candor.
“We come at things from a different angle,” Rep. John Bear, R-Gillette, said. “I’ve heard it spoken by the (House) Speaker and by others that that’s the beauty of the lawmaking that we do here.”
From Rep. Marshall Burt, L-Green River, choking up on the House floor as he revealed he would lose his job next week due to a lack of adherence to the vaccine mandate, to the testimony of Sen. Tim French, R-Powell, about his granddaughter’s struggles to breathe at school with her mask on, it was clear each individual had something at stake.
But the morning began with a quick detour from those experiences, and led to a conversation about the respect necessary for proper debate. Former House Speaker Rep. Steve Harshman, R-Casper, was condemned for Thursday’s disparaging remarks over Zoom against Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, and his remote participation privileges were revoked.
Harshman was heard online
- Thursday saying “Chuck Gray, f[inaudible]. “Little f[inaudible].”
After current Speaker of the House Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, announced his three breaches of decorum, Harshman apologized and left the House floor for the rest of the day.
“We battle ideas,” Barlow said, “not each other.”
And at the end of a day filled with frank and open discussion, three bills were passed and moved forward into the next phase of the lawmaking process.
Senate File 1019 was passed to fix a scrivener error in gambling legislation. It will go to the House on Wednesday, which is waiting to reconvene until the Senate has processed the two bills representatives approved Friday.
The bill is the only one to move forward from the Senate, after Senate File 1003 was amended multiple times and rejected by a 13-15 vote with one senator absent and one declaring a conflict. Had the piece of legislation passed, it would have established vaccination status as a protected class and provided protections for children seeking waivers for any mask mandate or vaccination requirement.
Another bill also died Friday, but not in the Senate. House Bill 1021 was introduced in the morning to the House floor for committee consideration by Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, and co-sponsored by Democrats in both chambers.
The bill would have used federal COVID-19 relief funds to help the Wyoming Department of Family Services coordinate monetary support to individuals for food, medicine, child care, mental health support and loss of wages due to the impacts of the ongoing pandemic.
“I have some friends that I can call on if I really need to get some groceries, but not everyone has that,” said Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson. “And so, finding some way to support those folks who are getting hurt every single day that this pandemic lasts is one thing better that this body can do to help the rest of the state.”
Even after heartfelt testimony from Democrats in the House, it was voted down 45 to 11 due to concerns from other representatives regarding the special session deadline.
Ultimately, the only legislation in which the pandemic was addressed was in the first two House bills proposed.
The scope of HB 1001 changed throughout the amendment process Friday, but it was approved with a 38-20 vote. The legislation makes it so no employer in the state of Wyoming can require an employee to receive a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of employment, unless certain conditions are met, such as alternative accommodations, or it jeopardizes the business.
Although this sounds protective to all employees, it will, for the most part, only apply to private businesses with 100 more employees. Those who have contracts with Medicare, Medicaid or any other federal entity will not be held to the same requirement.
Many representatives were unhappy with the final amendments made to the bill, because they said it defeated the purpose. Others said it was just an overreach.
Burt, who was overwrought with emotion, said he faced losing his job to the vaccine mandate and was still going to vote no on the basis of liberty.
“This special session should have been dedicated to protecting our business-owning constituents from the heavy use in hand of government, and these bills are not that,” he said. “I refuse to trade the heavy hand of the federal government for the heavy hand of the state.”
Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, was just as poignant in his fight against the bill. As he shared stories of friends and family losing loved ones to COVID-19, he reflected on the future of the legislation, as well. He said he was voting against the bill for the rights of businesses, but here was also validity to concerns regarding safety in the pandemic.
“I just received three emails in the past five minutes or so claiming that this isn’t real, that this is just the flu,” he said. “I can’t remember the last time I saw the flu kill nearly a million Americans.”
This didn’t stop the majority of representatives from giving the bill a chance in the Senate, as well as appreciating the compromises made during the amendment process.
The same sentiment was shared by some in the passage of HB 1002. That bill will no longer punish public entities that enforce any vaccination mandate with a financial penalty or jail time, even though it would be considered illegal. And it only gives the governor $250,000, instead of a million dollars, to fund possible legal battles against the federal mandate.
Yin said he questioned what the bill truly did in the end, other than support Gov. Mark Gordon in an action he was already taking. Nonetheless, the bill passed with a large number of supporters. Forty-one representatives voted yes, while 11 voted no.
“We think our people have rights, our businesses have rights, and we’re willing to put our money in a lawsuit,” said Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale.
The Senate will decide next week if those rights are worth the legislation and the cost. The Senate Appropriations Committee is set to meet shortly after the Senate convenes at 7 a.m. Monday. If the two bills are recommended, three readings will take place in that chamber, which could stretch the special session’s end to Wednesday or Thursday.