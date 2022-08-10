One Chaney in a million

Country music star Chancy Williams performs as the headliner for the Carbon County Fair concert last week. The fair featured a welcome local getaway for food, fun and tons of 4-H and FFA shows and competitions.

 Cortney Yates/Rawlins Times

Student dies from lightning strike while camping

JACKSON (WNE) — An organized outdoor education course turned deadly Tuesday when a 22-year old Boston student suffered fatal cardiac arrest after lightning struck his tent.

