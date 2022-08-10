Student dies from lightning strike while camping
JACKSON (WNE) — An organized outdoor education course turned deadly Tuesday when a 22-year old Boston student suffered fatal cardiac arrest after lightning struck his tent.
Another student was injured in the strike while the group of 14 camped near Enos Lake in the Bridger-Teton National Forest.
Teton County Search and Rescue responded to the call at 6:25 p.m. Tuesday. The lake rests at an elevation of 7,818 feet and is located 12 miles from the Pacific Creek trailhead.
Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed that the deceased student, John Murphy, was a Boston resident and the cause of death was a lightning strike.
The injured student was transferred via helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and was released Wednesday, said Shana Tarter, National Outdoor Leadership School associate director for wilderness medicine.
NOLS is a Lander-based nonprofit school that teaches wilderness and leadership skills.
Murphy, along with 13 other backpackers, was participating in a NOLS outdoor educator course.
Gordon adds manager to natural resources, energy team
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon announced Thursday that a new major project development manager will join his natural resources policy team.
Jennifer Thomson, who is from Cheyenne and received a law degree from the University of Wyoming, will bring expertise of federal and state natural resource regulatory processes to the team, the news release says.
"Thomson’s position focuses on rejuvenating a modernized nuclear industry in Wyoming, but her responsibilities will extend to coordinating other significant energy and natural resources projects," the release says. "These may include pipelines, carbon capture ... and the F.E. Warren 'Sentinel' missile initiative."
The position was created and funded through collaboration between Gordon's office and the Wyoming Legislature.
South Dakota governor puts support behind Gordon
Kristi Noem, South Dakota’s Republican governor, announced her endorsement of Gov. Mark Gordon for re-election Thursday.
“Over the last few years, it has become more obvious than ever that leadership has consequences,” she said in a prepared statement. “Thankfully, Wyoming has a solid leader at the helm in Mark Gordon. Republican states are outperforming Democrat states in economic recovery and opportunity. In Wyoming, that is thanks to Mark’s leadership.”
Noem said she believes the fight against President Joe Biden’s overreach is ongoing, and Gordon is leading the way alongside her.
“That’s what I have endorsed Mark and encourage all Wyoming Republicans to vote for him in the upcoming primary,” she said.
Gordon faces three Republican challengers in the primary Aug. 16. Voters will choose between the incumbent, Rex Rammell, Brent Bien and James Scott Quick.
Superintendent Schroeder endorsed by Trump
CODY (WNE) — State Superintendent Brian Schroeder, the former Head of School at Veritas School in Cody, was endorsed in his reelection campaign by former President Donald Trump.
Carol Armstrong, a member of the Park County GOP, said Schroeder had called her Wednesday afternoon to give her the news.
Schroeder was not immediately available for comment, but a member of his campaign confirmed the endorsement.
It’s the second consecutive boost for his campaign for Superintendent of Schools, a position he was appointed to in January by Gov. Mark Gordon to replace Jillian Balow. On Tuesday, Thomas Kelly dropped out of the race and endorsed Schroeder as well.
Gordon names Mark Young interim state fire marshal
Gov. Mark Gordon has tapped Mark Young to be the interim state fire marshal and the director of the Department of Fire Prevention and Electrical Safety, the governor’s office has announced.
Young is succeeding Mike Reed, who is retiring after six years in the post. Young has been the deputy director and assistant state fire marshal since 2013, according to a news release distributed by email on Tuesday evening. He “has served in the Wyoming fire service for 44 years.”
The fire career of the incoming head of the Department of Fire Prevention and Electrical Safety began as a volunteer firefighter in Rawlins, the news release noted. Young “then moved to Casper, where he began a long career with the Casper Fire-EMS Department. Young served as Casper fire chief from 1999 to 2013.”
WHP investigates high-speed chase
Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers engaged in a high-speed chase with a vehicle Friday morning, according to a press release from the agency.
The chase began when WHP troopers stopped to assist a car out of gas on Highway 287 south of Laramie around 8 a.m. While the car was fueling up, troopers learned the vehicle had been stolen from Colorado, according to the press release.
The driver fled when troopers approached the vehicle, and a chase began on Highway 287 where troopers lost sight of the vehicle.
After the driver was spotted driving “recklessly” in Laramie, troopers resumed the pursuit as the driver exited onto Happy Jack Road going east toward Cheyenne.
The driver went off the road to avoid spike strips laid across it and ended up being stopped when a trooper performed a tactical vehicle intervention maneuver, according to the press release.
The driver was taken to Albany County Detention Center on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, reckless driving and attempting to elude a peace officer.