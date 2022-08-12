Starting this weekend, the Laramie Boomerang’s weekly TV listings magazine will move from Friday’s paper to the Saturday Weekend Edition.
The listings will start with Sunday and run through the following Saturday.
The Boomerang appreciates your patience and understanding as we make this transition.
Lummis cosponsors education bill on learning loss
U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyoming, cosponsored Sen. Tim Scott’s, R-S.C., Raising Expectations with Child Opportunity Vouchers for Educational Recovery (RECOVER) Act.
The bill‘s backers say it would empower parents to take action to solve the learning loss crisis that students are experiencing after months of COVID-19 school interruptions.
“While Wyoming quickly reopened schools, the interruptions in the school schedules will continue to impact children’s development for years to come,” said Lummis in a Wednesday news release. “We can help mitigate those effects by repurposing unused COVID funds for intervention programs. I am proud to join Senator Tim Scott in pursuing student success in a fiscally responsible manner.”
As of this past May, states and school districts had yet to spend 93% of allocated education funding from the American Rescue Plan, according to Lummis’ office. The new bill would allow states and school districts to use those unspent funds to issue Child Opportunity Scholarships directly to parents.
These scholarships are targeted at low-income families. The money can be put toward tutoring services, private school tuition, books, testing fees and educational therapies for children with disabilities.