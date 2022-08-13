Lummis cosponsors education bill on learning loss
U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyoming, cosponsored Sen. Tim Scott’s, R-S.C., Raising Expectations with Child Opportunity Vouchers for Educational Recovery (RECOVER) Act.
The bill's backers say it would empower parents to take action to solve the learning loss crisis that students are experiencing after months of COVID-19 school interruptions.
“While Wyoming quickly reopened schools, the interruptions in the school schedules will continue to impact children’s development for years to come," said Lummis in a Wednesday news release. "We can help mitigate those effects by repurposing unused COVID funds for intervention programs. I am proud to join Senator Tim Scott in pursuing student success in a fiscally responsible manner."
As of this past May, states and school districts had yet to spend 93% of allocated education funding from the American Rescue Plan, according to Lummis' office. The new bill would allow states and school districts to use those unspent funds to issue Child Opportunity Scholarships directly to parents.
These scholarships are targeted at low-income families. The money can be put toward tutoring services, private school tuition, books, testing fees and educational therapies for children with disabilities.
Clerk responds to absentee ballot concerns
The Laramie County Clerk’s office has received inquiries about a recent mailer sent to registered voters containing an absentee ballot request form. Officials also address the concerns in a press release.
The county clerk’s name appears on the address label. However, the mailer was sent by a candidate’s campaign, and the clerk’s office was not consulted or made aware of the mailer, according to the press release.
The form is publicly available on the Secretary of State’s website and may be used by registered voters to request an absentee ballot from a any county clerk office in Wyoming.
It does not appear any laws were violated, but the mailer has confused some voters and resulted in calls to the Laramie County Clerk’s Office, according to the news release. The office reminds voters they have three options for casting a ballot, one of which is by absentee mail ballot.
On primary election day Tuesday, voters can cast their ballots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at their designating polling place. Voters may request an absentee ballot; however, they are not permitted to request one on the day of the election. Absentee ballots must be received no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day.
For more information, visit co.albany.wy.us/164/Elections.
Pro-gun organization endorses Liz Cheney
The Independent Firearm Owners Association has endorsed incumbent U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, for another term.
“The time for divisive partisan rhetoric is past. The state, the country and the world demand responsible, adult leadership,” according to a statement announcing the endorsement. “The Independent Firearm Owners Association knows Liz Cheney has consistently been a strong leader for firearm civil liberties for Wyoming, Congress and the nation.”
The organization said Republican gun owners can demonstrate the power of Second Amendment freedoms by returning Cheney to Congress.
Limited monkeypox vaccines available in Wyo
The Wyoming Department of Health reports that vaccines meant to help prevent monkeypox are available in the state on a limited, targeted basis.
Public health experts are tracking an outbreak of monkeypox that has spread across several countries that don’t normally report the disease, including the United States. No cases related to this outbreak have yet been identified among Wyoming residents.
Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH, said monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. “This disease is usually characterized by a rash and can also involve other symptoms such as fever, chills, headache, muscle aches and tiredness,” she said.The following adults are eligible for pre-exposure vaccination if they live or work in Wyoming:
• Men who have sex with men and who have had multiple or anonymous sexual partners in the last year.
• Partners of men who have sex with men who have had multiple or anonymous sexual partners in the last year.
• Transgender and nonbinary persons assigned male at birth who have sex with multiple or anonymous sexual partners who are male or male assigned at birth within the past year.
• Sex workers of any sex.
Vaccinations will begin the week of Aug. 15. Eligible adults interested in vaccination appointments should contact the public health office in their area. A listing of public health offices by county can be found at https://tinyurl.com/2p9h6xxt. People may also call WDH at 307-777-6004 for help finding the closest local public health office.