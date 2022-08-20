Average gas prices drop another 6.2 centsAverage gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 6.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.10 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

Prices in Wyoming are 62.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 55 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 14.8 cents in the last week, and stands at $5.27 per gallon.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus