CFD names committee chairs for 127th anniversary
The Cheyenne Frontier Days General Committee has named its new committee members for the 2023 celebration.
Following Concessions Chairman Brad Westby is Woody Acord. Acord is a senior IT analyst and has a bachelor’s degree in management. He has volunteered on the CFD Concessions Committee for 23 years, and was voted Volunteer of the Year in 2002. Acord was inducted into the HEELS in 2012.
Following Col. Deane R. Konowicz as Military Committee chairman is Col. John F. Hundley. He is currently a vice commander in the 90th Missile Wing at F.E. Warren Air Force Base. Hundley has two master’s degrees and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. Col. Hundley has also served on the CFD Military Committee.
Following Ruthanne Hubbard as Parades Committee chairperson is James Van Cise. He has spent 17 years as a facilities manager of the USAF Base Hospital and Laramie County Library System. Van Cise has been a CFD parades volunteer for 24 years, and he has been a lead assistant for five years.
Following Chad Mathews as Rodeo Committee chairman is Jason Bain. He is the operation partner at KLC Automotive Equipment. Bain has been a volunteer on the Rodeo Committee since 2008, where he has been a committee lead for five years. He was selected as Rodeo Committee Volunteer of the Year in 2015, and inducted into the HEELS in 2018.
The Cheyenne Frontier Days General Committee has begun the planning process for 2023 by reviewing the results of the 2022 event.
DA declines to charge woman in stabbing death
The Laramie County district attorney has declined to charge a woman arrested earlier this month in a fatal stabbing, saying current evidence points to the incident being self-defense.
The local sheriff’s office says it continues to investigate “with the goal of bringing charges” against the woman.
Rocsand Bocanegra, 42, was arrested late Aug. 9 by Laramie County Sheriff’s deputies after she’d been identified as a person of interest in a fatal stabbing earlier the day before.
Bocanegra was held on a second-degree homicide charge at the Laramie County jail until just before midnight Aug. 12. Anyone not formally charged within 72 hours of their arrest must be released, said LCSO Undersheriff Capt. Kevin James.
The sheriff’s office identified the victim in the fatal stabbing as 58-year-old Jess Smith of Cheyenne.
In an Aug. 12 letter to an LCSO detective, DA Leigh Anne Manlove outlined how Wyoming statutes related to self-defense did not permit her to charge Bocanegra at that time. Manlove provided that letter to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
Registration now open for Governor’s Business Forum
The Wyoming Business Alliance recently announced that registration for the 2022 Governor’s Business Forum is now open.
The forum will take place Nov. 15-17 at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center on the University of Wyoming Campus in Laramie.
The forum is co-hosted with Gov. Mark Gordon and will again feature speakers and panels centered around this year’s theme, “The Power of People.”
The forum is the state’s premier event for analysis and discussion about the state’s economic and business climate. In addition to the opportunity to network with more than 600 business, civic and political leaders from all over the state, attendees will sit in on discussions on topics including Wyoming’s legislative outlook, modern workplaces, energy, school choice, the U.S. economy, affordable housing, Wyoming business success stories and more.
To register for the 2022 Governor’s Business Forum, visit wyomingbusinessalliance.com.