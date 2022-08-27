Veterans service officer reaches out in Sept.
A veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services around the state throughout September.
Emily Study is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims or VA health care issues. Study also can help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request health care.
Her office is located at 3817 Beech St., Suite 100 in Laramie, and she also will be available at the following locations:
• Laramie: Sept. 5 and 19, at the Veterans Service Center, Student Union, third floor, 1000 E. University Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Rawlins: Sept. 7 and 21, at the Rawlins Workforce Center, 1703 Edinburgh St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Centennial: Sept. 28, at the Centennial Public Library, 27 2nd St., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Most other weekdays, Study is available by appointment at her office. Contact her at 307-399-1821.
6 more Wyoming residents succumb to COVID-19
Six more Wyoming residents have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus, bringing the state’s pandemic death toll to 1,877. Two of them were from Laramie County.
The Wyoming Department of Health reported Tuesday that four of the newly reported deaths happened earlier this month, while two were in July. They included:
• An older adult Laramie County man died last month. He was not hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.
• An adult Laramie County woman died earlier this month. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.
• An older adult Campbell County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.
• An older adult Carbon County woman died earlier this month. She was not hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.
• An older adult Fremont County woman died earlier this month. She was not hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.
• An adult Natrona County man died last month. He was not hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.
Volunteers sought to show friendship to UW students
Friendship Families of Laramie, a nonprofit organization that works with the University of Wyoming to connect international students with Laramie families is seeking local volunteers.
Many new international students have begun their studies at UW this week. Friendship Families helps match participants with non-live-in host families to foster friendship and understanding.
The flexible program only asks for a minimum of once-a-month contact that can be as simple as a phone call or email. Most students and families hit it off and maintain lifelong friendships, according to a press release from the group.
For more information or to become a Friendship Family, contact Leann Naughton by Aug. 30 at 307-745-0747 or friendshipfamilieslaramie@gmail.com.
Atlas Carbon, UW collaborate on coal refinery
GILLETTE (WNE) — Ground will break soon on a new coal refinery demonstration project north of Gillette.
The University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources, Atlas Carbon and Wood PLC will hold a groundbreaking ceremony in September to launch the project near Atlas Carbon.
The site will be developed and operated collaboratively by the three stakeholders, with the goal of showcasing and developing — at a pre-commercial scale — a sustainable coal refinery process, as well as product technologies using coal from the Powder River Basin.
“Even as we work to protect the existing markets, it is encouraging to see the SER-led team innovate a process that could unlock new markets for Wyoming coal and support the diversification of the economy,” said Randall Luthi, chief energy advisor to the governor, in a press release.
Once fully operational as a demonstration site, the facility will showcase the possibilities of PRB coal to potential industry and commercial stakeholders.
“The main focus of this project is to create new markets for Wyoming coal,” said Richard Horner, the school’s senior adviser to UW’s Center for Carbon Capture and Conversion. “Diversifying the use of coal will create new jobs and new opportunities for coal communities, as well as create new manufacturing and conversion industries that can drive economic growth. We are thrilled that Atlas Carbon and Wood have agreed to be stakeholders in this venture.”
“The manufacturing plant is located near the Wyoming Innovation Center and has the ability and capacity to convert carbon into products, making it an ideal location for a field demonstration,” said Atlas Carbon CEO and chairman Frank Levy.
Foot found in Abyss Pool likely from July accident
JACKSON (WNE) — The human foot found in a shoe in Yellowstone National Park’s Abyss Pool Tuesday in West Thumb Geyser Basin is likely from a July 31 death.
No foul play is suspected, park officials said Friday.
Yellowstone officials didn’t say in a press release why they had tied the incident to the end of July. But they said the investigation is ongoing to determine why the person died.
Yellowstone has not identified a possible victim, and officials have declined to answer questions about the condition or description of the shoe and foot.
Teton County Coroner Brent Blue said that his team has “remains of a victim” from Yellowstone but did not provide further information.
Blue told the Daily that Yellowstone is leading the efforts to identify the victim.
Abyss Pool is approximately 53 feet deep, and its waters are approximately 140 degrees Fahrenheit.Humans and their belongings have a history of falling into Yellowstone’s hot thermal pools. At least 20 people have died from burns they suffered in thermal features after intentionally entering the pool or falling in.
In June 2016, a 23-year-old man walked off the boardwalk near Norris Geyser Basin and died after falling into a hot spring. He was looking for a place to soak, which is not allowed in Yellowstone’s thermal pools. An accident report released a few months after the accident said that extreme heat and the pool’s acidic nature likely caused the young man’s remains to dissolve.
“Hot springs have injured or killed more people in Yellowstone than any other natural feature,” according to the park’s webpage about thermal features.
Unemployment rate down to just 3% in July
POWELL (WNE) — Wyoming’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down to 3% in July.
The state unemployment rate decreased from 3.1% in June to 3.0% in July, as job gains were seen in leisure and hospitality, construction and professional and business services.
The unemployment rate for the U.S. as a whole was 3.5% in July.
July unemployment rates were lower than their year-ago levels in every county.
Unemployment rates were elevated in 2021 because of the pandemic. Teton County, at 1.7%, had the lowest unemployment rate in the state in July. It was followed by Crook County and Niobrara County, both at 2.2% and Weston County at 2.3%.
The highest rates were found in Sweetwater (down from 5.7% to 3.9%) and Fremont and Natrona County, each at 3.7%.
Total non-farm employment in Wyoming (not seasonally adjusted and measured by place of work) rose from 284,500 in July, 2021 to 291,600 in July 2022, an increase of 7,100 jobs.
Employment was unusually low in 2021 because of economic disruptions related to the pandemic.