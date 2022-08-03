627eaebf3c3a2.image.jpg

A view looking northeast of the Interstate 25 and I-80 interchange in Cheyenne. 

 Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Wyo. gets up to $48M for transport infrastructure

Wyoming is receiving $9 million in fiscal year 2022 from the federal government, it was announced Friday. The state is eligible to get $48 million over five years.

