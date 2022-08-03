Wyo. gets up to $48M for transport infrastructure
Wyoming is receiving $9 million in fiscal year 2022 from the federal government, it was announced Friday. The state is eligible to get $48 million over five years.
This money is meant "to address climate change with a focus on resilience planning, resilience improvements to existing transportation assets and evacuation routes, and at-risk highway infrastructure." This is according to a Friday announcement from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration.
On a bigger monetary scale, FWA issued guidance and $7.3 billion in formula funding. It said it's meant to "help states and communities better prepare for and respond to extreme weather events like wildfires, flooding and extreme heat. This is a first-of-its-kind program."
The money comes from the federal infrastructure law. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle recently published a series of stories about how U.S. government infrastructure money may be used locally. The new Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation (PROTECT) formula program funding is available to states over five years.
“We see the effects of climate change and extreme weather play out across the country every week, with extreme temperatures and rainfall and resulting flooding and wildfires that damage and in some cases destroy roads, bridges and other transportation infrastructure,” said acting Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack, in this past week's news release.
Among the information FWA has online is a fact sheet, showing there is about $1.4 billion in contract authority in each of fiscal 2022 and 2023. See fhwa.dot.gov/bipartisan-infrastructure-law/protect_fact_sheet.cfm.
To get answers to additional questions, the federal agency suggested contacting the Office of Natural Environment's Rob Kafalenos at 202-366-2079 or Robert.Kafalenos@dot.gov.
Hearing set for $258M transmission line
A state regulatory hearing on the local power company’s plan to build high-voltage transmission lines is going to get a public hearing in the coming weeks.
The Wyoming Public Service Commission announced Friday the July 22 notice and order had been issued. In that formal document, the PSC set Monday, Aug. 22, at 9 a.m. in the commission’s hearing room, as the start time. The agency is located at 2515 Warren Ave., Suite 300.
The power line project sometimes goes by the name Ready Wyoming. Black Hills Energy says the initiative will cost $258 million.
The company wants to start construction in next year’s first quarter, with the project in full service by the end of 2025. It involves a new substation, two replacement ones and three 230-kilovolt transmission lines in Converse, Goshen, Laramie and Platte counties in Wyoming and in Nebraska’s Scotts Bluff County.
Power River Energy, Holly Frontier, Dyno Nobel, Microsoft and others had requested the hearing. As previously reported, such entities can take part in the PSC proceedings.
The hearing could be a multi-day affair. It is “scheduled through August 25 at our hearing room in Cheyenne,” wrote the regulatory body’s chief counsel, John Burbridge, in a Friday email to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
For more about the Ready Wyoming project, see blackhillsenergy.com/ready-wyoming.
Wyoming supports injunction against ‘ghost gun’ rule
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Wyoming is one of 17 states that have joined a petition for a preliminary injunction against the Biden administration’s “Ghost Gun” and Gun Registry Final Rule, which will go into effect on Aug. 24.
On Monday, Gun Owners of America and the Gun Owners Foundation filed the motion in the U.S. District Court for North Dakota. On Wednesday, Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill and her counterparts in 16 other states – Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah and West Virginia – joined in the filing.
The request follows GOA and GOF’s initial lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the rule earlier this month, according to a news release.
Among other provisions, the rule would require background checks on gun parts such as 80% kits, gun dealers to serialize and register privately made firearms which are taken into their inventory, and those holding federal firearms license (FFL) to permanently maintain all Firearm Transaction Records (Forms 4473).
Under current policy, when an FFL dealer goes out of business, the most recent 20 years of records are transferred to ATF. But under the new record-keeping policy in the Final Rule, every transaction record would eventually be entered into ATF’s digital and searchable national gun registry.
“Despite the ATF acknowledging serious issues with their preliminary rule, this anti-gun administration has made clear that they would not be deterred in going after ‘ghost guns’ one way or another,” said Sam Paredes, on behalf of the board of directors for the Gun Owners Foundation, in a release. “GOF is excited to partner with the chief law enforcement officers of so many states in this fight. We are confident that our challenge to this final rule has serious merit and that we will ultimately prevail in having it dismantled as unconstitutional in federal court.”
Lynn Friess endorses Mark Gordon for governor
Stating, “Mark has continued to fight to protect Wyoming’s freedoms,” Lynn Friess on Thursday endorsed Gov. Mark Gordon for a second term as governor of Wyoming.
Friess, widow of 2018 gubernatorial candidate Foster Friess, said Foster believed that one of the most essential characteristics of leadership was kindness, especially during a crisis.
“Mark led our state through the worst pandemic in a century with kindness and the common-sense leadership we expect from our Wyoming leaders,” Lynn Friess said. “The governor has done a skillful job of balancing public health, freedom, and the lives and livelihoods of his fellow Wyomingites.”
Sens. Barrasso, Marshall bow DOE lie detector bill
A Wyoming member of Congress has, with a fellow Republican U.S. Senate colleague, unveiled a new bill that would require some national energy officials to take what are sometimes referred to as lie detectors. It would target certain foreign nationals.
On Friday, the office of Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., announced he and Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., had introduced Senate bill No. 4634. Its official title is a bit unwieldy, and stands in contrast to some other pieces of legislation that carry catchy names and use snazzy and/or memorable acronyms.
This is called "a bill to require the Secretary of Energy to administer polygraph examinations to certain foreign nationals with access to nonpublic areas or information of the National Laboratories." It has been referred to the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, of which Barrasso is the senior-most Republican member.
If passed by both chambers of Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden, the legislative proposal would require the Department of Energy "to administer polygraph examinations to non-green card holding foreign nationals from countries of particular concern, including China and Russia, before working in DOE National Laboratories. It also provides for subsequent polygraph testing for this same group under certain circumstances." This is per the recent news release summarizing the bill.
"The polygraph program will serve as a deterrent to foreign nationals with malevolent intentions," Barrasso said in the announcement. "It will also provide a tool to protect critical research and identify security threats.”