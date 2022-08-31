Rock Springs mayor accused of misconduct, conflict
Rock Springs Mayor Timothy Kaumo is facing criminal charges alleging official misconduct and conflict of interest.
According to the court documents obtained by the Rocket Miner, the crimes Kaumo allegedly committed include five counts of official misconduct, which is defined as “intent to obtain a pecuniary benefit, or maliciously to cause harm to another, he knowingly committed an act relating to his official duties that he did not have the authority to undertake” in July 2020.
The mayor also is charged with one count of conflict of interest, which was stated as the “request or receive of pecuniary benefit, other than lawful compensation, on any contract, or for the letting of any contract, or making any appointment where the government employing or subject to the discretion or decisions of the public servant is concerned,” also in July 2020.
All charges are considered misdemeanors under Wyoming law and are punishable by a fine of not more than $5,000.
The charges were filed in the 3rd Circuit Court on Aug. 1.
Kaumo’s next court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 31.
Barrasso, Lummis react to student loan forgiveness
Wyoming’s two U.S. senators were quick to criticize President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive $10,000 worth of federal student loan debt for students who earn less than $125,000 a year.
Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., said in a press release:
“Cancelling millions of dollars in student loan debt will make the pain of high prices even worse for Wyoming families. Today’s announcement is an insult to every American who played by the rules and worked hard to responsibly pay off their own debt. This decision is also a boon for Biden’s wealthy supporters. Once again, the Biden administration is selling out working families to appease the far-left wing of the Democrat party.”
Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., said in a Wednesday statement:
“People in Wyoming know there’s no such thing as a free lunch, and cancelling student debt amidst record high inflation will only throw fuel on the fire. Any notion that there’s no cost to wiping out billions of dollars of debt is flat out wrong. According to the Penn Wharton Budget Model, this reckless decision will add an additional $300 billion to our national debt, thereby driving the cost of everyday goods even higher. This is incredibly unfair to the hardworking people of Wyoming who will be forced to foot the bill for the richest 40% of Americans who carry 60% of student loan debt.”
Tackle food insecurity at UW home opener
In what’s become an annual effort, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming is again partnering with Wyoming Hunger Initiative and University of Wyoming football to tackle hunger in the Cowboy State.
Fans are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to to War Memorial Stadium for the Cowboys’ home opening against Tulsa on Sept. 3. Look for designated food drop-off sites at the indoor practice facility next to the stadium or near Gate 6 of the tailgate parking lot.
People also can buy a food bag to donate from Ridley’s Family Markets at the company’s booth in the practice facility.
Last year, nearly 4,000 meals were donated at the UW home opener, and the drive has expanded this year with more donation locations. In addition to the stadium sites, people can donate now through Sept. 2 at Ridley’s locations across Wyoming.
“With the cost of food increases, many families in Wyoming continue to struggle with food
insecurity,” said Diane Gore, BCBSWY president and CEO. “Thankfully, our partnership with Wyoming Hunger Initiative can impact where it matters most — in the pantries of homes across the state.”
Along with the food drive, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming also has pledged to donate $1 for every pound of food donated.
Since 2020, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming, alongside its Caring Foundation, has donated more than $300,000 to Wyoming Hunger Initiative to help combat food insecurity in Wyoming.
Wyoming Game and Fish seeks info on elk poaching
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking information about a bull elk that was poached along Highway 34 in Sybille Canyon in early August.
Sometime between the evening of Aug. 5 and the morning of Aug. 6, a mature bull elk was shot along Highway 34, approximately two-and-a-half miles west of the Thorne/Williams Wildlife Research Center. The elk’s head and antlers were removed between the evening of Aug. 6, and the morning of Aug. 7.
“It is unfortunate this elk was taken out of season and was left to waste. We are asking for the public’s assistance with bringing forward information with this investigation,” Matt Withroder, Laramie Regional wildlife supervisor, said in a news release.
A reward is being offered for information on this case, and informants are urged to call the Stop Poaching Tip Line at 1-877-WGFD-TIP (1-877-943-3847). Tips can also be made by texting keyword WGFD and message to 847-411, or can be made online at https://wgfapps.wyo.gov/StopPoaching/submitTIp.aspx. Informants can remain anonymous.