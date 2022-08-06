Boys & Girls Clubs to host SOS debate
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming will host a 2022 candidates’ forum for the office of secretary of state, in a livestreamed event on Monday, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The free event is open to the public at Young AmeriTowne:WyoTowne at 910 Barbara St. in Casper. An invitation has been extended to all secretary of state candidates.
The forum is presented by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming and will be livestreamed on WyomingPBS. Facilitators for the forum are Craig Blumenshine, former WyomingPBS senior public affairs producer, and Steve Peck, who currently holds this post at WyomingPBS.
The format will include questions by the facilitators, Boys & Girls Club teens in attendance and general audience members. The forum livestream will be at https://youtu.be/uQHuipjDrfY.
For more information, contact Patty Bratton with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming at 307-262-4931 or pbratton@bgccw.org.
Young AmeriTowne:WyoTowne helps to show students about the many aspects of the economy and business.
BLM could issue another commercial fishing license along North Platte
The Bureau of Land Management is requesting applications from commercial fishing guides for a special recreation permit to operate along the North Platte River.
Through this solicitation, the BLM will add up to one new commercial fishing guide permit for the Grey Reef to Casper section of the river. Permit applications are due by Sept. 2.
Since the signing of the 2006 Trappers Route Special Recreation Management Area Plan, some permit holders have canceled or withdrawn their permits. The BLM will allow up to one additional permit pursuant to the decisions in the Trappers Route Plan, which allows a maximum of 24 permits.
The prospectus and application are available online at https://tinyurl.com/2s35p745.
Submit your completed application to Cullen Hardy at chardy@blm.gov. For questions, contact Hardy or call the Casper Field Office at 307-261-7600.
Gas prices down nearly 20 cents in last week
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 19.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.35 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 50.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 84 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 14.8 cents in the last week, and stands at $5.27 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $3.50 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $5.79, a difference of $2.29 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.17 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 65.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands $1.02 higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Republican challenger drops out, endorses Schroeder
Thomas Kelly has withdrawn from the Republican primary race for Wyoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction
In a Tuesday announcement, Kelly says he’s dropping out and is endorsing the incumbent, Brian Schroeder.
“To everyone who has supported me, ‘thank you’ falls short, but know this: We did successfully direct the narrative not only of the superintendent race, but other statewide races,” Kelly says in the announcement.
“Thomas Kelly is a good man,” Schroeder said in response to Kelly’s move. “I was honored to work this campaign with him, and I am beyond honored to have his vote today.”
WYDOT seeks comment on improvement plan
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is now accepting public comment through Sept. 2 on the 2023 State Transportation Improvement Plan draft.
The plan is available on WYDOT’s website at dot.state.wy.us. To access the plan, go to the Programming/Projects/Research page and select “STIP project listing.”
According to a Monday news release from WYDOT, the STIP lists tentative WYDOT projects for the next fiscal year, organized by county. The STIP includes transit projects, road and bridge work, airport improvement work and Public Safety Communications Commission projects.
Public comment will be accepted through the contact form on the WYDOT website or via mail. Send mail to 5300 Bishop Blvd., Cheyenne, WY 82009.
The “STIP project listing page” on the WYDOT website also has a list of past and future public meetings regarding the STIP, including presentation and meeting notes.