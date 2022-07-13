Governor’s gas working group meeting detailed
Details for the first public meeting of Gov. Mark Gordon’s Gas and Diesel Price Working Group have been announced.
As previously disclosed, the gathering will be place from 1-5 p.m. Friday and July 22 in the Herschler Building’s Connector Auditorium in Cheyenne. The meeting will also be available online via Zoom.
On Friday, the governor’s office provided an agenda. An overview for this upcoming discussion reads that:
“The first meeting will include presentations on the current fuel tax, the distribution of gas and diesel in Wyoming, and information on general fuel market supply and demand impacts. The public will also have the opportunity to comment and provide suggestions.”
According to a separate agenda, there will be an introduction this coming Friday by working group Chairman Brenda Henson. Federal and state fuel taxes are slated to be discussed, perhaps by Wyoming Department of Transportation Director Luke Reiner. Rep. Clark Stith, R-Rock Springs, will also participate, the agenda indicated. He is among approximately three state lawmakers who are on the informal panel.
“Market and regulatory forces” are also up for discussion. “Regional supply and demand information” may be gone over by Pete Obermueller of Petroleum Association of Wyoming; by Steve Gosbee, John Dooley and Steve Cure with Dooley Oil Inc., and by Joe Stephenson, Josh Jamison and Ron McMurry at Cheyenne Logistics Hub. LLC.
Refining will be discussed. So also will be “potential solutions that will reduce price at the pump for gasoline, diesel or other related products.”
Gas and diesel, among other prices, are up locally, in the state and across the U.S. The average retail price Friday for a gallon of regular, unleaded gas was $4.88, AAA reported. That was down a few cents from a week ago, and up from $3.35 a year prior.
Henson, director of the Department of Revenue, can be contacted with questions about the meeting, Friday’s release indicated. “Members of the public are encouraged to email Chair Brenda Henson at brenda.henson@wyo.gov in advance if they wish to give a presentation.”
Inaugural BioBlitz brings residents closer to parks
From birds and bees to stamens and pistils, BioBlitz in the Park is for families and outdoor recreationalists to get up close and personal with Wyoming’s diverse biodiversity.
Help State Parks officials collect plant, fungi and animal information Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Information gathered through BioBlitz will help scientists better understand how state parks or historic sites act as vital habitat for a variety of species.
The BioBlitz is an opportunity to team up with park personnel to search for and document as many plants and animals as they can while submitting their findings on the iNaturalist app.
Participants of all ages and interests are welcome. No experience needed, only a willingness to learn and have fun. Dress appropriately for being active outdoors and bring plenty of water and a snack.
Participating sites include Bear River State Park, Buffalo Bill State Park, Curt Gowdy State Park, Keyhole State Park, Seminoe State Park, Sinks Canyon State Park and Medicine Lodge.
For more information, visit the participating state park’s or historic site’s Facebook page.
State returns record amount of unclaimed assets
While the Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office reports a record payout of more than $15.25 million in unclaimed money and assets, there still is more than $98 million waiting to be claimed.
The Unclaimed Property Division reports it set numerous records in the past fiscal year, which ended June 30, including more than $8 million in unclaimed cash reunited with rightful owners and $7.2 million in securities returned. At the same time, the state recorded a record $12.9 million of reported unclaimed assets.
“Our office has focused on locating owners of large property values and then reuniting them with their lost money,” said State Treasurer Curt Meier. “This year’s cash payments were nearly 9% more than the record amount paid the previous year.”
The large value in securities was tied to $6.7 million worth of stocks transferred to a former Teton County resident. The largest check for the year was a little more than $159,000.
Devils Towers visitors spend $40M
GILLETTE (WNE) — Devils Tower National Monument had a record-breaking year in terms of visitors in 2021, and that translated into an increase in local revenue.
Visitors to Devils Tower spent nearly $40 million in the region in 2021.
According to a study done by the National Parks Service and the U.S. Geological Survey, 550,712 park visitors spent an estimated $39.4 million in local gateway economies while visiting Devils Tower National Monument.
Those dollars supported 522 jobs and a payroll of $15.7 million, and it led to $51.3 million in economic output.
The spending and output for Devils Tower in 2021 far outpaced any year in the last decade, which peaked in 2016 with $31.6 million spent and $39.6 million in economic output.
The same analysis found that national parks in Wyoming last year attracted 8.59 million visitors who spent $1.14 billion in the state.
Before 2021, Devils Tower had never seen more than half a million visitors in one year, although it came close in 2017, with 499,031.
So far this year, the pace is a bit behind last year’s. Through May, nearly 69,000 visitors have come to the park, which is 10,000 fewer people than in 2021. In May, 41,847 visitors were reported in May, about 7% fewer than May 2021, which had 44,850 visitors.
CWD working group to meet July 19 in Wheatland
The Laramie Mountains Chronic Wasting Disease Working Group will meet July 19 in Wheatland to obtain commitment for membership in the group. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at the Platte County Library, 904 Ninth St. in Wheatland, and is open to the public.
CWD is a fatal disease of the central nervous system in mule deer, white-tailed deer, elk and moose. The Laramie Mountains CWD Working Group was formed in 2021 to develop recommendations to manage the Laramie Mountains mule deer herd in the face of chronic wasting disease. The 13 members represent diverse stakeholders, including landowners, outfitters, hunters, taxidermists and the public at large.
The Laramie Mountains herd unit is composed of Hunt Areas 59, 60 and 64, and has one of the highest prevalence rates of CWD in the state at 20%. The goal of the working group is to identify management practices that will ultimately reduce the prevalence of CWD in the herd. Job duties and responsibilities of working group members are as follows:
Mandatory attendance to in-person meetings in WheatlandGame and Fish will require mandatory CWD sampling for the Laramie Mountains mule deer herds this year. This will help managers reach the goal of achieving 200 CWD samples for the 2022 hunting season. This will provide wildlife managers with confidence in the CWD prevalence estimate as they look at potentially new management strategies over the next few years to reduce prevalence in this herd.
Wild horse/burro adoption set for Frontier Days
The Bureau of Land Management will once again sponsor a wild horse and burro adoption during Cheyenne Frontier Days on the south side of Lions Park Drive in Lions Park.
This year, the BLM will offer approximately 15 halter- or saddle-started wild horses and burros for adoption. Approved bidders may participate in the adoption auction on Saturday, July 30, at 5 p.m. All horses and burros up for adoption were trained at the Mantle Adoption and Training Facility in Wheatland.
Interested adopters will have plenty of time to get to know the horses and burros because trainers from the Mantle Ranch will be holding daily demonstrations from 10:30 a.m. to noon and 4-5:30 p.m. every day starting July 22. Those who attend can learn about some of the techniques used by the Mantle family to gentle and train wild horses and burros.
Additional information about the Mantle Adoption and Training Facility can be found on BLM’s website at https://tinyurl.com/bdevxzmk.
For more information on upcoming wild horse and burro events and locations, visit blm.gov/whb or contact the national information center at 866-468-7826 or wildhorse@blm.gov.