Fishing limits lifted for Saratoga Lake
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has temporarily lifted creel and possession limits on game fish at Saratoga lake.
Because of an illegal introduction of yellow perch into the fishery, the state plans to kill all the fish in Saratoga Lake in September. The chemical treatment is necessary to prevent the spread of yellow perch, Game and Fish says in a press release.
The invasive species negatively impacts trout fisheries and native fish communities in the North Platte drainage.
Veterans service officer to be in Rawlins
A veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will be in Rawlins next week to meet with area veterans and their families to discuss state and federal benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims and VA health care.
Emily Study, who is based in Laramie, will meet with people in Carbon County from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Rawlins Workforce Center, 1703 Edinburgh St.
She also is available by appointment at her office. Call her at 307-399-1821 to schedule an appointment.
Forest Service warns of high fire danger for holiday weekend
With the Fourth of July holiday weekend beckoning people to visit public lands in southern Wyoming and northern Colorado, the U.S. Forest Service is warning people about high fire danger on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest and Thunder Basin National Grassland.
While there are no fire restrictions in place or warranted, most areas remain in varying levels of drought, conditions that are compounded by low fuel moisture and high volumes of visitors, including the Rainbow Family gathering in Routt County, Colorado.
The Forest Service reports the danger of human-caused fires is “very high when combined with the existing weather and fuel conditions.”
For more information about mitigating fire danger, visit smokeybear.com.
One dead, 4 hurt in crash south of Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — A 15-year-old was killed on Sunday in a crash around 2:47 a.m. at milepost 506 on US 191 south of Rock Springs.
According to a press release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a 2006 Nissan Altima was heading north on US 191 when the driver could not maintain staying in the travel, causing the vehicle to exit the west side of the road and roll over.
There were five passengers in the vehicle: two adults and three juveniles, according to the press release.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as 18-year-old Jaquan T. Lyons Smith of Rock Springs. In addition to Lyons Smith, there was an adult passenger and has been identified as Gaige D. Olsen of Rock Springs.
Lyons Smith and the three juveniles in the vehicle were not wearing seatbelts, the press release stated.
Lyons Smith, Olsen, and one juvenile passenger were transported to the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for injuries sustained in the crash. One juvenile was transported by medical helicopter to the University of Utah for injuries from the crash.
The third juvenile has been identified as the 15-year-old occupant who was fatally injured.
Impairment, speed, and driver inattention are being investigated as possible contributing factors.
This was the 42nd fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2022.
Cheyenne attorney and former AG publicly censured
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Wyoming Supreme Court on Wednesday issued an order of public censure of Cheyenne attorney Gay Vanderpoel Woodhouse, a news release from the Wyoming State Bar said.
The order came after an attorney disciplinary panel determined Woodhouse violated rules prohibiting conflicts of interest and brought forward claims that lacked a factual or legal basis.
The court ordered that Woodhouse be publicly censured and pay an administrative fee of $750, as well as $50 to the State Bar.
Public censure, a public statement of disapproval, does not limit an attorney’s “right to practice law,” according to the Wyoming Rules of Disciplinary Procedure for attorneys.
Woodhouse was Wyoming’s first female attorney general, serving from 1998 to 2001. She has been licensed to practice law in the state since 1978. She currently works for local law firm Woodhouse Roden Ames & Brennan, LLC, but at the time of the incidents worked for Woodhouse Roden Nethercott, LLC.
“The order stemmed from a disciplinary complaint against Woodhouse that was submitted to the Office of Bar Counsel by a Cheyenne couple whose LLC was sued by Woodhouse in 2020,” the news release explained. “The lawsuit related to a startup business that operated a workout facility. Two LLCs partnered to operate the gym via a third LLC, in which the two member LLCs owned equal shares. Woodhouse sued on behalf of one of the member LLCs seeking various relief against the other member LLC and the LLC that operated the gym.”
The panel recommendation explained Woodhouse had a conflict of interest because she was “in effect representing and suing her clients,” as the defendant in the lawsuit she brought owned 50% of one of the LLCs she was representing.
“I have a couple of rules in life, and one is to always make amends when I do make an error, which I’ve done, and also to be sure that I learn from my mistakes,” Woodhouse told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Wednesday.