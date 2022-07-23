Cheney continues to lead in campaign donations
U.S. House candidate second quarter campaign finance reports filed last Friday show Republican incumbent Liz Cheney continues to lead in contributions.
She raised close to $2.94 million between April and the end of June, which matched the contributions seen in the last quarter. Overall, the candidate’s principal campaign committee has collected more than $13 million since the beginning of 2021.
Cheney is among the top 10 House incumbents in Congress who have raised the most money this election cycle, according to data from the government transparency group Open Secrets. The candidate who has raised the most is currently Rep. Val Demings, R-Fla., who has brought in $42.4 million since last year, and Cheney is ranked No. 9.
Although she is not the largest fundraiser in the nation, she is in first place among her four challengers in the Republican primary on Aug. 16.
Harriet Hageman, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, follows in contributions. She raised $1.8 million this past quarter, and $3.87 million overall so far this election cycle, according to her most recent report to the Federal Election Commission. Her campaign announced Friday that the amount she raised in the first two weeks of July pushed her over the $4 million mark, and it will appear in the next fundraising report.
The other three Republican candidates have yet to approach the $1 million mark.
Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, reported collecting $8,578 this quarter. Denton Knapp brought in $3,149, and Robyn Belinskey raised $2,800 between April and June, which is all of her contributions this election cycle.
Average gas prices down almost 9 cents per gallon
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 8.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.72 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 10 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand $1.32 per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 10.8 cents in the last week, and stands at $5.54 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $4 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $5.39, a difference of $1.39 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.51 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 47.9 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands $1.35 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
WYDOT crew helps rescue eight ducklings
CODY (WNE) — Three members of the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Cody’s longtime bird rescuer were crucial in saving a family of ducklings under a cattle guard in Wapiti.
It all started when Susan Ahalt received a call Wednesday night from a woman in Wapiti whose friend, when driving on the property, had heard cheeping from under a cattle guard.
The property owner called Ahalt of Ironside Bird Rescue, and the “Bird Lady” responded, but couldn’t reach the ducklings.
Although Ahalt went out the next morning, she still couldn’t catch them in her net, so WYDOT was called, as the cattle guard is on a state easement.
Jim Berry of WYDOT said his crew, including Shaun Emmett and Joe Klein, was at the shop getting ready for another job when they got the call.
The crew cut off a section of the cattle guard and lifted it with a front-end loader.
Then, Berry and Klein went down into the hole to grab the eight ducklings.
They had to find the correct tactic to grab scared ducklings only a couple of days old without hurting them.
“We’d try to get a hold of them and they slipped through our hands,” Berry said.
But one-by-one, the ducklings were handed up to Ahalt.
“These guys all cared,” she said of the WYDOT workers. “Three big, burly guys and they picked up these teeny little ducks.”
Now the ducklings – the mother duck had left – are being cared for by Ahalt.
“When they get old enough, in a few weeks, they will be released,” she said.
Expect delays during WYDOT chip-seal work
Motorists around southeast Wyoming can expect delays when the Wyoming Department of Transportation beings its annual chip-sealing project July 27, weather permitting.
Chip sealing helps preserve pavement and improves pavement traction, WYDOT says in a press release.
Crews with Intermountain Slurry Seal Inc. will begin the project in Carbon County on Wyoming Highway 487 near Medicine Bow between mile markers 0-9.
Next, work will address sections of state Highway 76 east and west at mile markers 215.6-222.19 near Rawlins. A part of Highway 789 in Baggs and in Savery on Highway 70.
After that, work will move to Albany County with chip sealing on Highway 11 from mileposts 0-10.94 near Centennial.
Delays are possible as pilot cars will operate on all two-lane highways. WYDOT also urges drivers to be aware of flying rock and to follow 30 MPH speed limits through construction zones.
UniWyo announces merger with Reliant
UniWyo Credit Union has announced a proposed merger with another local entity that will grow its members by more than a third.
The merger with Reliant Federal Credit Union is pending regulatory approval and a supportive vote from the Reliant membership, according to a UniWyo press release.
“Long-term growth and the ability to best serve the state of Wyoming has always been, and will continue to be, our goal,” said Reliant CEO Steve Higginson in the press release. “This merger will benefit our membership and employees, and will allow us to continue our long history of community involvement.”
Both are located in Wyoming and have track records supporting the communities they serve.
The merger could combine UniWyo’s 36,000 members with Reliant’s 13,500. The resulting organization would become the second largest credit union in Wyoming with nearly $700 million worth of assets.