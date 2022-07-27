Veterans officer to be in Rawlins next week
A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services around Wyoming cities throughout August.
Emily Study is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims or VA healthcare. Study also can help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims, or request healthcare.
Her office is located at 3817 Beech St., Ste. 100, in Laramie.
She’ll be in Rawlins from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Rawlins Workforce Center, 1703 Edinburgh St.
Most other weekdays, Study is available by appointment at her office. Contact her at 307-399-1821 to schedule an appointment.
2 more debates on tap before primary
WyomingPBS will host a two more debates in the weeks leading up to the Aug. 16 primary election.
Thursday
Qualified Republicans running for Wyoming governor have been invited to debate beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday. They’ll field questions from Wyoming PBS and leading state political writers, including Jasmine Hall from the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
Aug. 4
Democrats running for the U.S. House of Representatives will debate beginning at 8 p.m. Aug. 4. Immediately following this debate will be another featured Democrats running for governor.
All debates will be held at Central Wyoming College in Riverton and will be livestreamed at wyomingpbs.org and broadcast live on WyomingPBS television and Wyoming Public Radio.
All debates in the series also will be available to view on demand at wyomingpbs.org/election2022, including the June 30 debate with Republican U.S. House candidates.
Campbell County man pleads guilty to voyeurism
GILLETTE (WNE) — The 33-year-old Campbell County man accused of setting up a recording device in a bathroom and taking pictures of a female getting in and out of the shower and bathtub has pleaded guilty to voyeurism.
Brandon R. Hartwell gave his plea and was found guilty June 29. Eight other voyeurism counts, all felonies, were dismissed, according to court documents.
A plea agreement Hartwell entered recommends a suspended eight- to 10-year sentence with a 180-day split-sentence to be served in jail and four years of supervised probation, in exchange for his guilty plea.
The Sheriff’s Office began investigating the case in December after a company phone that Hartwell had been using was turned over to a new employee, who found photos of a naked female in the deleted photos file.
Based on the content of the photo, investigators got a search warrant for a home and found a camera that had been wired into the outlet in a bathroom. Those living in the home were unaware of the hidden camera, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in the case.
The camera connected wirelessly to a mobile device and was motion activated, according to the affidavit.
Hartwell told investigators that he had bought the outlet camera to use in his shop, but once he learned how to operate it, he moved it to a bathroom. He told investigators that he occasionally would review the videos using his work cell phone and save certain ones on his phone. He would send the photos to his personal cell phone from his work cell phone, he said, but told investigators that he had lost his personal phone the night before.
When Hartwell was fired from his job, he deleted the photos but didn’t know that they would be moved into a temporary deletion file.
State will fund outdoor rec projects
The Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation has launched a new recreation grant program that will award grants ranging from $20,000 to nearly $750,000.
The money targets projects that focus on responding to COVID-19 impacts, new outdoor recreation infrastructure and economic impacts on rural communities. This could include projects involving trails, water-based recreation, shooting ranges, campgrounds, climbing infrastructure and others.
The pre-application process closes at 11:59 p.m. July 31.
Entities eligible to apply include Wyoming’s local, county, state and tribal governments and nonprofit organizations. Applications will be reviewed and scored by a committee and evaluated for ARPA eligibility, economic impact, creation of new recreation infrastructure, overall budget and funding matches, along with community support.
For more information or to apply online, visit https://tinyurl.com/yh69ykmj. Questions also may be send to Brynn.hirschman@wyo.gov.
Haynes joins Rammell, would be his senior advisor
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Rex Rammell held a news conference here Thursday to announce that Dr. Taylor Haynes has publicly endorsed his candidacy and accepted his invitation to serve as his senior advisor if he is elected governor.
“If we have the honor of working together in the governor’s office, Wyoming will have a veterinarian and a physician working to solve Wyoming’s most difficult issues,” Rammell said in prepared remarks shared with the WTE by email. “We are both educated men in the sciences with ranching and sporting backgrounds. We would bring to the office of governor expertise on many fronts, including health care, education, agriculture and multiple land use, to name a few.”
Haynes, a Laramie-area rancher and physician, ran unsuccessful campaigns for governor in 2010, as a member of the Constitution Party, and 2014 and 2018 as a Republican.
His residency was challenged in the latter campaign by a resident who said the portion of his ranch that contained his home was on the Colorado side of the border.
“We are both constitutional conservatives and believe Wyoming should be sovereign over all its land and natural resources,” Rammell continued. “We believe that Wyoming, when it entered statehood, had its sovereignty and power usurped unconstitutionally by the federal government. We also believe we have reached a point in history when Wyoming must assert its constitutional right to manage all of the 30 million acres of public lands in order to remain solvent.”
Wyoming Highway Patrol has fentanyl-sniffing dog
EVANSTON (WNE) — Last week, the Wyoming Highway Patrol trained their first Narcotic Detection K-9 to detect the odor of fentanyl.
Fentanyl has been widely reported in the news lately as one of the most potent and deadly drugs on the streets of America.
“Fentanyl has been linked to a significant increase in fatal overdoses throughout the United States,” according to a WHP press release. “The Wyoming Highway Patrol knew something needed to be done to help combat this dangerous drug, so we trained one of our Narcotic Detection K-9s to detect this odor.”
The WHP partnered with MAKOR K-9 and Precision Explosives to conduct this training safely and effectively for the handler and K-9.
The K-9 was trained on the “trace odor” of fentanyl and pure fentanyl. The training aid containing fentanyl is in a device that only releases vapor of the odor, and no particles can be released. There were no issues or safety concerns that arose during the training.
“The Wyoming Highway Patrol is at the forefront of taking this deadly drug off the streets and out of our communities and is proud to be one of only a few agencies in the country to have a fentanyl-trained K-9,” the release states.