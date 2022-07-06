WYDOT to update region on upcoming projects
The Wyoming Department of Transportation will host its annual State Transportation Improvement Project (STIP) presentation for Carbon, Albany and Laramie counties at noon July 12 at the WYDOT district office, 3411 S. 3rd St. in Laramie.
The same presentation also will be given at a Laramie City Council joint work session with Albany County commissioners later that day.
The STIP outlines WYDOT’s construction project schedule for the next six years for District 1, which includes Laramie, Albany and Carbon Counties. The STIP is updated every year to make sure it addresses current and future needs.
Comments are accepted during the meeting or via email prior to or after the meeting. Contact Andrea Staley at andrea.staley@wyo.gov for information on commenting.
Book recounts story of true Western Wyoming rancher
Alva Dixon liked to say as a young bachelor when he rode up Rock Creek in 1888 that all his possessions were his bedroll, frying pan and a six-shooter.
What he didn’t say was that by the time he died in 1944, his original 160-acre Wyoming ranch was one of the largest in the West. He and his son Lloyd had bought an additional 34,186 acres of land north of Rock River shortly before he died.
Wyoming author Goldie Pitcher chronicled all of this rich history in her posthumously published book “Arlington: The Dixon Legacy.”
For information on ordering a copy of this slice of Cowboy State history, contact either of Pitcher’s daughters: Donna Pitcher Fisher at drosepf1@gmail.com or 720-324-8410, or Christine Pitcher Ross at billchrisr@gmail.com or 303-695-6412.
Outage impacts state’s online jobs portal
The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services online jobs database, wyomingatwork.com, has been out of service for more than a week because of outages at the agency’s internet provider.
People looking for jobs can visit the state’s new BOOTS website and dashboard at boots.wyo.gov. They’ll find education, career and business tools, including employment opportunities across Wyoming.
The outage does not affect the Unemployment Insurance program or WYUI.wyo.gov web portal. People may continue to file claims, request weekly paymnets and receive benefits, if eligible.
Updates on the outage will be posted at wyomingworkforce.org.
Program helps small businesses navigate resources
The Wyoming Small Business Development Center provides resources for small businesses through its Community Navigator Program.
The SBDC Network, based out of the University of Wyoming, provides advising and training for hundreds of small businesses each year, and now helps clients navigate available resources from several partner programs.
The No. 1 challenge startups and small businesses looking to grow face is access to capital, said Nicholas to Giraldo, Wyoming CNP program manager. Although this program does not directly provide funds to small businesses, “Several of the partner organizations can assist small businesses in finding funds to achieve their entrepreneurial dreams.”
Learn to access resources to start or grow a small business at wyomingcommunitynavigator.org.
For more information, call Giraldo at 307-399-8694 or email ngiraldo@uwyo.edu.
Devils Towers visitors spend $40M
GILLETTE (WNE) — Devils Tower National Monument had a record-breaking year in terms of visitors in 2021, and that translated into an increase in local revenue.
Visitors to Devils Tower spent nearly $40 million in the region in 2021.
According to a study done by the National Parks Service and the U.S. Geological Survey, 550,712 park visitors spent an estimated $39.4 million in local gateway economies while visiting Devils Tower National Monument.
Those dollars supported 522 jobs and a payroll of $15.7 million, and it led to $51.3 million in economic output.
The spending and output for Devils Tower in 2021 far outpaced any year in the last decade, which peaked in 2016 with $31.6 million spent and $39.6 million in economic output.
The same analysis found that national parks in Wyoming last year attracted 8.59 million visitors who spent $1.14 billion in the state.
Before 2021, Devils Tower had never seen more than half a million visitors in one year, although it came close in 2017, with 499,031.
So far this year, the pace is a bit behind last year’s. Through May, nearly 69,000 visitors have come to the park, which is 10,000 fewer people than in 2021. In May, 41,847 visitors were reported in May, about 7% fewer than May 2021, which had 44,850 visitors.
Curt Gowdy State Park named 8th best for camping
Curt Gowdy State Park has been named as the eighth best state park in the country for recreational vehicle use and for camping, according to a news release from Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources.
The park was named in a Reader’s Choice contest hosted by USA Today and 10Best.com. The contest had four weeks of voting on 20 category nominees.
“The staff here at the park work hard to provide a safe, clean and enjoyable park to our diverse guests,” Curt Gowdy State Park Superintendent Adam McKay said in the news release. “They truly get all the credit for making this park such a gem in the nation’s state park system.”
The release said USA Today and 10Best.com editors and “relevant expert contributors and sources” nominate places in the Reader’s Choice content categories
Curt Gowdy State Park has three reservoirs and close to 200 campsites. It is located about 30 minutes from both Cheyenne and Laramie.
Applications open for Outdoor Recreation Grant
The Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation is now accepting applications for its Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Grant Program.
Grants will range from $20,000 to $749,000, according to a Friday news release. The application period opened Thursday and closes July 31 at 11:59 p.m.
“Funding will be awarded for projects that focus on the response to COVID-19 impacts, new outdoor recreation infrastructure and economic impact in local communities,” the agency said.
The release said a grant committee will review all applications for economic impact, budget and project costs, community support and more. The committee will also look for projects that meet eligibility requirements of the American Rescue Plan Act.
Applications can be submitted online. Questions can be sent to brynn.hirschman@wyo.gov.