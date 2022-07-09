Public can weigh in on cemetery budget
The Saratoga Cemetery District will host a public hearing to discuss its fiscal year 2023 budget at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Platte Valley Community Center.
Average gasoline prices unchanged in past week
(WNE) Average gasoline prices in Wyoming are unchanged in the last week, averaging $4.83 per gallon Tuesday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 30.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand $1.55 per gallon higher than a year ago.
The price of diesel has fallen 6.3 cents nationally in the past week, and stands at $5.72 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $4.24 per gallon on Monday, while the most expensive was $6.10, a difference of $1.86 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 10.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.78 per gallon Tuesday. The national average is down 7.2 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands $1.66 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Unclaimed Property Division sets records in FY22
The Unclaimed Property Division of the Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office paid out more than $15.25 million in money and securities value during fiscal year 2022, which ended June 30.
According to a news release, the division set numerous records over the past year, including $8.072 million in cash paid and another $7.179 worth of securities that were returned to their rightful owners. At the other end of the spectrum, a record $12.86 million was reported to the state during the same timeframe.
“Our office has focused on locating owners of large property values and then reuniting them with their lost money,” Wyoming State Treasurer Curt Meier said in the release. “This year’s cash payments were nearly 9% more than the record amount paid the previous year.”
The large value in securities was tied to $6.7 million worth of stocks that were transferred to a former resident of Teton County. The largest check for the year totaled $159,092.
There were a number of highlights from the past fiscal year:
• $8.072 million in cash payments, compared to previous high of $7.423 million
• 172 checks valued at $10,000 or greater, including three over $100,000
• 7,032 checks issued (less than the FY20 record), compared to 5,487 in FY21
• $12.86 million reported to the state, compared to last year’s $10.10 million record amount
Despite the record payout during the past year, the amount received by the state continues to grow. As a result, there is still more than $98 million waiting to be claimed.
Those wanting to see if they are owed any of the properties held by the state are encouraged to watch the 2-minute instructional video at www.mycash.wyo.gov before searching the online database.
“We encourage residents and businesses to check our system every year or two to see if they are owed any money,” Meier said. “We received nearly $13 million in new properties over the last year, so even if you have been paid in the past, there is a decent chance we have more waiting for you.”
Unclaimed property is turned over when a business, agency or governmental entity owes money, securities and/or the contents of a safe deposit box, among other items, to someone and for whatever reason cannot locate the owner for a specified duration of time. The property is turned over to the state of last known address. If there was no last known address, it is turned over to the state in which the business was incorporated.
With this in mind, those who ever lived in another state may want to visit www.unclaimed.org and click on the state (or states) on the map to get redirected to other official unclaimed property sites.
To make a valid claim at www.mycash.wyo.gov or any other state’s site, owners will need to provide information about themselves and may need to submit official documents. This could be as simple as a copy of a driver’s license, but additional documents may be required for those claiming as an heir or a business.Wyoming law requires the state to hold unclaimed property in perpetuity until it is claimed by the rightful owner.
Diabetes prevention continues after successful start
The Wyoming Department of Health is continuing to offer a no-cost, home-based virtual diabetes prevention program known as #PreventDiabetes to residents at risk of the disease and its effects.
Amber Nolte, Chronic Disease Prevention Program manager with WDH, said residents participating in the program, which began last year, have seen successes with “a huge ripple effect in the quality of life for themselves and their families.”
It is a yearlong, home-based program that helps individuals lose weight and reduce their risk for Type 2 diabetes with the support of educational video sessions, software application-based coaching and progress tracking. Participants are provided a smart scale, cash incentives for weight loss, the support of a certified diabetes lifestyle coach and more.
Enrollment is free for any Wyoming adult resident who is at risk for developing Type 2 diabetes. Risk factors include being 45 or older, having a family history of this kind of diabetes, having a history of gestational diabetes, being overweight or obese, having high blood pressure or having high cholesterol.
“We know prediabetes can lead to heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes, which is the most common form of diabetes,” Nolte said in a news release. “Unfortunately, most people with prediabetes don’t realize it, so we want to help them learn if they are at risk and then give them the tools to do something about it.”
Nolte suggested people try a simple online screening test to learn about their personal diabetes risk. It is offered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at cdc.gov/prediabetes/risktest/index.html.
Visit preventdiabeteswyoming.incentahealth.com/ to learn more and enroll.