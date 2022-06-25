Barrasso, Lummis vote no on gun legislation
U.S. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, both R-Wyo., voted against proceeding with gun legislation in the U.S. Senate.
Their offices announced the lawmakers voted against proceeding to the Cornyn-Murphy gun legislation. Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Chris Murphy, D-Conn., had been involved in drafting compromise, bipartisan gun legislation. Barrasso and Lummis had faced pressure in Wyoming against voting for it.
“I do not support this legislation and will continue to vote against it,” Barrasso said in a Tuesday evening news release. “As a senator for Wyoming, I know the meaning of the Second Amendment. I will not vote for any legislation that would jeopardize the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens. My focus has been on mental health, school safety, and better-enforcement of our current laws. This legislation goes beyond that.
“What happened in Uvalde, Buffalo and other communities across the country is heartbreaking. We want our children to be safe in school. We want parents to feel safe sending their kids to school. I will continue working in a bipartisan way to address our nation’s mental health crisis and to make schools safer.”
The death of over a dozen school kids recently in Uvalde, Texas, and a racist massacre in Buffalo, New York, had spurred progress on Capitol Hill over some gun control and related measures.
Lummis commented, “The Uvalde shooting was tragic and my heart goes out to all of the family members impacted by that horrific event. I was hopeful the Senate would act to prevent these kinds of tragedies in the future by addressing mental health issues and ways to make our schools safer, something I would wholeheartedly support. However, this legislation includes measures that infringe on the Second Amendment rights of lawfully abiding gun owners in Wyoming – something I will always oppose.”
Earlier this month, Sens. Barrasso and Lummis cosponsored the Safe Schools Act. It would allow local education agencies to repurpose unused COVID relief funds to harden schools.
Gas price working group to hold public meetings July 15, 22
After holding its first organizational meeting last week, Gov. Mark Gordon’s Gas and Diesel Price Working Group has announced two public meetings in July.
The public meetings will take place from 1-5 p.m. on July 15 and 22 in the Herschler Building’s Connector Auditorium in Cheyenne. The meetings will also be available via the videoconferencing software application Zoom.
The working group will receive presentations on federal and state fuel taxes, oil and gas production in Wyoming and market forces influencing the cost of fuel. The group will take public comment.
“I’m grateful for these individuals’ willingness to step forward and examine an issue that is impacting each of us here in Wyoming,” Gordon said of the group’s members. “I look forward to their input as we seek to provide relief for consumers.”
Cheney announces state leadership team
U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., has released the names of Wyomingites her campaign said are endorsing and otherwise supporting her during her re-election bid.
Cheney currently holds Wyoming’s only seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Among her opponents is Republican Harriet Hageman, a Cheyenne attorney who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
Cheney’s endorsers, announced Tuesday, include current members of the Wyoming Legislature: Sen. Jim Anderson, R-Casper; Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander; Sen. Dan Furphy, R-Laramie; Sen. Charlie Scott, R-Casper; Rep. Bill Henderson, R-Cheyenne; Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne; and Rep. Clark Stith, R-Rock Springs.
Other notable figures include former Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Marilyn Kite, former U.S. Sen. Alan Simpson, Northern Arapaho Tribe Business Council Co-Chair Lee Spoonhunter, former Wyoming Attorney General and former Wyoming Supreme Court Justice William U. Hill, and former Wyoming Petroleum Association Chair Paul Ulrich.
“Serving as Wyoming’s congresswoman is the highest honor of my professional life. We have accomplished much together over the last five years. We have much left to do, and big challenges in the years to come, both at home and abroad,” Cheney said in the leadership team announcement.
Laramie author to hold book signing in Cheyenne
Ron Frost, a professor emeritus of geology at the University of Wyoming, will sign his recently published book, “The Mystic Core: Spirituality in the Age of Materialism,” in Cheyenne Friday evening.
For most of his time as a geologist, Frost said, he wrestled with the problem of how to reconcile the material world of science with the spiritual dimension. After participating in a three-year retreat in Tibetan Buddhism, Frost wrote “Mystic Core” to address the prevailing spiritual malaise of modern society.
He based his argument in two primary theses: First, that science, which deals well in studies of the physical world, can say nothing about the spiritual dimension. Second, that the linear, or “either-or” thinking of science, which is necessary for studying physical processes, is inappropriate when applied to the complex world of human experience, relations and emotions.
“I realized after my three-year retreat that there is a lot more to religion than what most people think,” Frost said. “I wrote this book, ‘The Mystic Core’’ to explain my view of how religions evolve from religious experiences and how all religions are an effort to express that religious experience.”
“The Mystic Core” is available on Amazon.com. Frost will be signing it at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Cheyenne, 3005 Thomes Ave, Cheyenne, from 7-9 p.m. Friday, June 24.
Learn more about the book by visiting the official website, TheMysticCore.com.
Infrastructure law to provide $25.5M for water projects
The U.S. Department of the Interior announced this week that $25.5 million in infrastructure law funds for WaterSMART Water and Energy Efficiency Grants will go to safeguard local water supplies in the face of severe Western drought.
Fourteen projects in eight western states, including Wyoming, will be awarded funding to help communities improve water use efficiency by lining canals, upgrading water meters, installing automated gates to control water flow and making other infrastructure improvements.
Wyoming will receive $2 million for the Owl Creek Irrigation District, which will be impacted by a water delivery and efficiency improvement project.
The projects overall are anticipated to save more than 12 billion gallons of water annually – enough to fill over roughly 880,000 swimming pools – through reductions in residential water use and improvements to increase irrigation efficiency. Two of the projects will also receive funding for solar energy installations to power the affiliated water facility and water district buildings. Including non-federal funding contributions, the projects represent more than $130 million in water management improvements.
”We are making a historic investment in drought resilience and water infrastructure to help more families, farmers and Tribes gain access to clean water,” said Assistant Secretary for Water and Science Tanya Trujillo. “The WaterSMART Water and Energy Efficiency Grants will help communities conserve and use water more efficiency, increase the production of hydropower and help us tackle historic drought.”The infrastructure law allocates $8.3 billion for Bureau of Reclamation water infrastructure projects to repair aging water delivery systems, secure dams, complete rural water projects, protect aquatic ecosystems and fulfill Indian water rights settlements. The newly announced funding is part of the $160 million in WaterSMART grants provided by the law in 2022.
Local governments in eight states set to receive funding must complete their project within three years.
Airport runway reconstruction completed ahead of schedule
JACKSON (WNE) — Construction projects at the Jackson Hole Airport are moving forward quickly, with the biggest item — a complete runway reconstruction — already completed ahead of schedule.
According to a Wednesday update from the airport, the runway paving was fully finished, and “paving crews are close to finishing Taxiway A4 and will [then] begin paving the north blast pad, which is the final paving section.”
With the airport scheduled to reopen on June 28 at 6 a.m. after a 78-day closure, the progress report also indicated that other key aspects are also nearing completion.
The runway electrical work was reportedly 65% complete, with work ongoing on the runway centerline lights and airfield signage.
Interior projects are also moving along smoothly. The carpeting and ceiling are finished at the updated TSA checkpoint, and the interior and exterior glass is being installed next week. The checkpoint equipment will also be moved into place at that time, and refurbished gate areas are set to be completed by the reopening as well.
Work on the renovated restaurant area of the airport is also progressing on schedule, though that won’t be fully finished until later in the year.
The pace of the work is welcome news for Jackson Hole Airport Director Jim Elwood, who thanked airport customers for accommodating the potential interruption to their schedules. He said travelers will be pleased with what they see when the airport reopens.
Burlington Coat Factory may be coming to Cheyenne
CHEYENNE (WNE) — If you like to buy coats and other clothes at discounted prices and don’t want to have to drive to Fort Collins, Colorado, you may soon be in luck.
The retail chain formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory has plans to open a location at 1840 Dell Range Blvd., next to Hobby Lobby. Now often referred to as just Burlington, the national retailer does not appear to have any stores in Wyoming, representatives told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle in recent days. They said its closest store appears to be the current location in Fort Collins.
A Cheyenne city official also confirmed to the WTE what the online records showed.
“The former Kmart building redevelopment continues with renovations to the west façade related to the Burlington in the southwest corner and retail TBD in the northwest corner” of the property at 1840 Dell Range Blvd., according to a May 2 letter to the city. Among other plans, some parking (or at least some kinds of parking spaces) may be added, along with landscaped islands in the parking lot.
For the record, a Burlington outside public relations representative declined to comment or to confirm whether and when Cheyenne shoppers would get a new inexpensive place to shop for apparel.