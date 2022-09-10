Average gas prices drop another 7.6 cents a gallon
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 7.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.85 per gallon Tuesday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 36.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 31.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 2 cents in the last week and stands at $5.02 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $3.13 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $4.96, a difference of $1.83 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.75 per gallon Tuesday. The national average is down 29.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 57.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Old West Museum to hold Hall of Fame ceremony
Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum will induct a group of eight distinguished groups and individuals during the Cheyenne Frontier Days Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.
The induction will occur on Friday, Sept. 16, at 6 p.m. at the Event Center at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Headquarters Building. Admission includes both the ceremony and a prime rib dinner.
The list of inductees is as follows: Father Joseph C. Geders; E. Dean “Doc” Schroeder; Cheyenne Frontier Days Dandies; Roger Schreiner; Rick Keslar; the Establishing HEELs; Billy Evans Hunting Horse and The Southern Plains Intertribal Indian Dance Group; and Capt. William Lewis Pitcher.
Tickets for the event are $75 for museum non-members, $50 for members and $800 for a table with guaranteed seating. Parking for the event will be available in the B-Lot of Frontier Park.
To but tickets, visit oldwestmuseum.org/event-details/2022-cfd-hall-of-fame.
STDs an increasing concern in Wyoming
With sexually transmitted infections an increasing concern across the state, the Wyoming Department of Health is encouraging prevention strategies and testing for residents.
Comparing 2021 reported cases with those from 2020 shows Wyoming experienced a 23.6% increase in chlamydia cases, a 33.5% increase in gonorrhea cases and a 35.5% increase in syphilis cases. To date in 2022, statewide, there have been approximately 982 cases of chlamydia, 175 cases of gonorrhea and 35 cases of syphilis reported.
The most commonly diagnosed STI in Wyoming is chlamydia. Of the 2021 chlamydia infections reported in Wyoming, 24% occurred in 15- to 19-year-olds, 41% in 20- to 24-year-olds and 27% in 25- to 34-year-olds.
Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH, said the increased rates are unfortunate. “If left untreated, these infections can cause long-term pelvic or abdominal pain, an increased risk of getting HIV, infertility, pregnancy complications, stillbirth and infant death,” she said.
Harrist noted overall STI testing was down in 2020 and 2021 compared to previous years, resulting in potentially undiagnosed and untreated STIs in Wyoming.
WDH offers detailed STI information, free condom resources, low or no-cost testing, at-home testing options and STI treatment through the www.KnoWyo.org website.
WDH encourages registration for suicide prevention symposium
The Wyoming Department of Health is inviting teachers, law enforcement representatives, clinicians, loss survivors, community members and other stakeholders to attend the 2022 Wyoming Suicide Prevention Symposium in Cheyenne later this month.
The free two-day event begins at 8 a.m. Sept. 26 at Little America Hotel and Resort in Cheyenne.
“Unfortunately, Wyoming consistently has had one of the nation’s highest suicide rates,” said Cathy Hoover, Injury and Violence Prevention Program manager with the WDH, in a news release on Tuesday. “While the numbers are attention-getting and sobering, we know these numbers aren’t just statistics. They represent loved ones, teachers, co-workers, friends and children. It is nearly impossible to find someone in Wyoming who hasn’t been affected by suicide.”
Hoover said the symposium is an opportunity to examine what can be done to better help communities in the fight against suicide. The two-day agenda will allow attendees to discuss current trends, substance use, suicide loss and the future of prevention.
Planned topics include veteran suicide, destigmatization, transforming loss into action and suicidal ideation, with presentations from experts across Wyoming and the U.S. Free suicide prevention training, known as Question Persuade Refer, or QPR, will be available. Information will also be available about the new 988 suicide and crisis lifeline number.
Registration and more information can be found at visitcheyenne.regfox.com/2022-wyoming-suicide-prevention-symposium.
Anyone needing special accommodations to attend the symposium is asked to contact the Injury and Violence Prevention Program at 307-777-2923 seven days prior to the meeting to describe their needs.
If you or someone you know is in immediate danger of harming themselves, please call 911. If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the U.S. national suicide prevention lifeline at 988 or text “WYO” to 741-741 for the crisis text line.
Three more in Wyoming die from COVID-19
Three more Wyoming residents have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus, bringing the state’s pandemic death toll to 1,884.
The Wyoming Department of Health reported Tuesday that all three of the newly reported deaths happened in August. They included:
• An older adult Sheridan County man, who had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.
• An older adult Sublette County man, who was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.
• An older adult Weston County man, who was a resident of a long-term care facility and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.
State, VA partner to connect veterans with resources
Veterans in rural areas can participate in a new pilot program to help connect them with telehealth and mental health resources they’re entitled to.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and state of Wyoming have posted flyers at rest areas across the state to help reach veterans while traveling. The flyers share information about telehealth options available for veterans, locations of the closest VA facilities and the number for the Veterans Crisis Line.
Wyoming collaborated with VA as an early adopter of the program because of its status as the least populated state. The Cowboy State also maintains nearly 7,000 miles of highways, which makes the 33 rest areas across the state key points to connect with locals and visitors.
Rural health care is often limited because of various challenges with funding, care requirements and expansive geography, the VA says in a press release. The campaign will help connect Veterans with VA resources and maintain their continuity of care within the VA health care system.
For more information, visit telehealth.va.gov.