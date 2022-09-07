Cultural Trust Fund grant applications now submitted electronicallyThe next Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund grant application deadline for projects, events and activities scheduled to begin after Jan. 1 is set for 11:59 p.m. Oct. 1.
WCTF grants are restricted to nonprofit and governmental entity applicants based in Wyoming and require a match, though that match can be cash or appropriate in-kind contributions.
Beginning with this year’s grant application deadline, the application process will be conducted electronically.
To get complete information on the grant application process and review guidelines, visit wyoculturaltrust.com.
Applicants can still submit a draft application for review prior to deadline through the grant portal. Cultural Trust Fund Program Coordinator Renée Bovée will review drafts and provide comments through the grant portal.
Contact Bovée at renee.bovee@wyo.gov or 307-777-6312.
NWS: Cheyenne has hottest summer on recordCHEYENNE (WNE) — The National Weather Service in Cheyenne reported this city has just experienced the hottest meteorological summer (June, July and August) on record.
The average of 70.7 degrees Fahrenheit beat the old one of 70 degrees from 2020.
Overnight lows were particularly warm in 2022, NWS reported through Twitter.
While the afternoon high temperatures were hot this year, with an average of 85.5 degrees locally, the warm overnight lows carried 2022 to the No. 1 spot at an average of 55.9 degrees.
In addition to the heat, the weather service reported this summer was quite dry, especially over the high plains.
Cheyenne had its 8th-driest summer on record, while in Nebraska, Scottsbluff and Sidney each had their 4th-driest summers.
Experts said mountains benefitted somewhat from a robust monsoon.
This was the first year on record in which the temperature did not drop below 50 degrees for all of July and August.
The top-10 warmest summers on record also occurred at Scottsbluff (2nd warmest), Laramie (3rd), Sidney (3rd) and Rawlins (5th).
Next appearance postponed for fiancé of missing womanGILLETTE (WNE) —The pre-trial hearing and potential jury trial has been postponed for the man accused of stealing money and running up credit cards belonging to a woman missing from Gillette since March.
Nathan J. Hightman’s pre-trial hearing, originally scheduled last week, was moved to Nov. 3.
Hightman, 38, pleaded not guilty June 8 to two counts of theft, two counts of crimes against intellectual property and unlawful use of a credit card, all felonies.
The Gillette Police Department investigation into the disappearance of Irene Gakwa, Hightman’s fiancée, is ongoing and as of Thursday, there are no new updates, said Deputy Chief Brent Wasson.
Police arrested Hightman on May 6 after he was suspected of transferring money from bank accounts held by Gakwa into his own electronic money-transferring Zelle account and using two of her credit cards in the weeks after her disappearance.
All bank transfers and credit card uses were made after Gakwa was reportedly last seen. Gakwa was the only one authorized to use the bank account, according to the affidavit of probable cause in the case.
Gakwa was reported missing March 20.
Hightman eventually told police Gakwa had moved out of the home around the end of February. He said she came home from a restaurant, packed her clothes into two plastic bags and said she was leaving Gillette, according to the affidavit.
Hightman told police he had “zero communication” with Gakwa after that day.
Police found that Gakwa and Hightman talked over the phone regularly before she went missing, said Police Detective Cpl. Dan Stroup during Hightman’s preliminary Circuit Court hearing in May.
A search of Hightman’s residence in late March found Gakwa’s Capital One credit card lying on the counter in plain view. More than 40 different credit card transactions were made after she was reportedly last heard from.
Gakwa’s Visa card was used to buy a pair of boots, jeans and a shovel from Walmart in Gillette on Feb. 25. Surveillance video from the store showed Hightman buy the items, according to the affidavit.
Hightman remains out on a $10,000 bond.
State gets grant to help adults reentering the workforceGILLETTE (WNE) — The state has received a grant to help adults who are re-entering the workforce after being released from prison.
The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, in partnership with the Department of Corrections, was recently awarded a $3.9 million Pathway Home 3 Grant.
Providing justice-involved individuals and incarcerated adults with critical skill building and support services before and after release, the grant provides the opportunity for these individuals to successfully re-enter their communities and the labor force.
The grant is job-driven and builds connections with local employers who enable returning citizens to secure employment, while advancing equity for individuals —including incarcerated women— who face significant barriers to labor market re-entry.
Robin Sessions Cooley, director of the Department of Workforce Services, said the state will teach returning citizens skills such as job readiness, employability, digital literacy and job search strategies.
“The grant also provides for additional occupational training, leading to industry-recognized credentials to reduce the likelihood of recidivism,” Cooley said in a press release.
Both agencies will work in collaboration to serve 400 participants over the three-year course of the grant.
“The Department of Corrections is very appreciative of the collaboration with the Department of Workforce Services,” said Dan Shannon, director of the Department of Corrections. “Our common goal of public safety is a key factor and this partnership will provide those confined a validated opportunity for success when returning to our communities.”
Sheridan WYO Rodeo Queen wins Miss Rodeo Wyoming
SHERIDAN (WNE) — 2022 Sheridan WYO Rodeo Queen Reata Cook has been named Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2023.
Cook will be the fourth Miss Sheridan WYO Rodeo to hold the Miss Rodeo Wyoming title.
She has dedicated her year as Sheridan WYO Rodeo queen working to empower young women. Currently pursuing a degree in elementary education from Chadron State College, Cook partnered with Joey’s Fly Fishing Foundation to run a “Just for Girls” fishing camp this summer.
The experience, she said, allowed her to empower young girls and learn their stories.
“As a rodeo queen, I am not only an ambassador for the sport of rodeo but I like to reach out to those little girls because I was in their shoes once…” Cook said. “Now, I get to be that for little girls [across] the state of Wyoming.”
The Miss Rodeo Wyoming Association was founded in 1977 to support and guide Miss Rodeo Wyoming, a woman who promotes agriculture, professional rodeo and the Western way of life while embodying professionalism and grace, organization officials said in a press release earlier this week.
As next year’s Miss Rodeo Wyoming, Cook will receive a $2,000 scholarship from the Miss Rodeo Wyoming Foundation as well as several award items, including a saddle, silver spurs, belt buckle and several pairs of chaps. She will also accompany the current queen to the Miss Rodeo America pageant this November.
Cook’s reign officially begins Jan. 1, 2023. She is looking forward to traveling across the state, meeting with other rodeo queens and representing the Cowboy State at up to 300 regional rodeos.