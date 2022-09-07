Cultural Trust Fund grant applications now submitted electronicallyThe next Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund grant application deadline for projects, events and activities scheduled to begin after Jan. 1 is set for 11:59 p.m. Oct. 1.

WCTF grants are restricted to nonprofit and governmental entity applicants based in Wyoming and require a match, though that match can be cash or appropriate in-kind contributions.

