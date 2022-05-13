Shoplifting call leads to felony arrestA 27-year-old Laramie man is facing charges of felony theft after being arrested this week.
The Tuesday arrest was the result of a shoplifting investigation that began Saturday when Laramie Police Department officers were dispatched to the 4300 block of Grand Avenue on a report of shoplifting that happened April 29.
After investigating the report, officers arrested Anthony R. Snodgrass on suspicion of felony theft.
In Wyoming, theft reaches a felony level if the value of property or services taken is more than $1,000. It’s also a felony to steal a firearm, swine, mule, sheep, horse, buffalo or other cattle regardless of the value.
If convicted, Snodgrass could face up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000 or both.
Saratoga solution found for North Platte water callA solution to a call by Nebraska on the North Platte River that impacts Saratoga wells has been identified.
Saratoga Public Works Director Jon Winter reported to council a solution to the water call that was placed on Saratoga on April 7th, by the Wyoming State Engineer’s Office (SEO). See story in Rawlins Times on April 27th.
“I provided the SEO (Wyoming State Engineer’s Office) with information related to our well test data,” said the town’s Public Works director, Jon Winter. He sent the a 2007 well test report that “concluded that it was unrealistic to have the town subject to water calls on the river.”
The state’s response was that “they agreed with the information I sent them and asked that we provide them with a letter explaining this and put it in a document,” he said in a recent report to the Town Council.
“If we put this in our file, we will not be subject to a call on the river as long as the North Platte Decree and state statute does not change,” Winter said.
The letter has been completed and sent to the mayor and council for comments.
Council member Jon Nelson thanked Winter for his work hunting for the documents.
With protection from a call in the works, the council then discussed whether the town needs to spend less than $800 to buy 25 acre feet of water from the Wyoming Water Development Commission’s “water bank” to replace the well water not returned to the North Platte River after the town’s usage.